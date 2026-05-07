YES Network & the Gotham Sports App to Air Five Renegades Games in 2026

Published on May 7, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, will have a package of five games televised live on the YES Network and streamed live on The Gotham Sports App during the 2026 season. YES is the exclusive regional media home of the New York Yankees.

The 2026 Renegades on YES schedule is as follows:

Thursday, May 7 - 6:35 p.m. vs Winston-Salem Dash (Chicago-AL)

Thursday, June 11 - 6:35 p.m. vs Jersey Shore BlueClaws (Philadelphia)

Thursday, July 2 - 7 p.m. vs Wilmington Blue Rocks (Washington)

Thursday, July 9 - 6:35 p.m. vs Rome Emperors (Atlanta)

Thursday, Aug. 13 - 6:35 p.m. vs Wilmington Blue Rocks "We are thrilled for the opportunity to showcase more Renegades baseball on the YES Network and The Gotham Sports App in the 2026 season," said Joe Vasile, Director, PR & Broadcasting for the Renegades. "This is a great chance for Yankees fans to be introduced to the team's top prospects and future stars of the game and get to see them play. We are looking to showcasing not only their talents, but also our beautiful venue, Heritage Financial Park, and our Mid-Hudson Valley region to a wide audience."

The broadcast will feature the Renegades broadcast team of Vasile and Graham Nash. The games will be available on the YES Network and on The Gotham Sports App throughout YES' regional coverage territory (New York State, Connecticut, northeastern Pennsylvania and north and central New Jersey) via video providers, as well as direct subscription.

The Gotham Sports App is available for download on iOS, Android, Google TV, Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Roku, Vizio, Samsung Smart TV and LG Smart TV, and is available for purchase through Prime Video.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.