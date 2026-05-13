Keys Take Down Renegades in Road Series Opener

Published on May 12, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Frederick Keys News Release







WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY - The Frederick Keys picked up the series opener victory over the Hudson Valley Renegades (Yankees) Tuesday night, winning by a score of 9-3 at Heritage Financial Park.

Led by six RBIs from Victor Figueroa, the Keys led wire-to-wire in the first of six games this week in Hudson Valley, as a grand slam and RBI triple from Figueroa gave the Keys the road victory in central New York.

Victor Figueroa got an RBI sacrifice fly in the top of the first to begin the scoring for Frederick, handing the visitors an early one-run advantage through the first inning, courtesy of two strikeouts and a scoreless bottom frame from JT Quinn.

Following a scoreless second inning for both teams, the Keys plated home five runs in the top of the third thanks to a grand slam from Victor Figueroa and an RBI single from Colin Yeaman.

Despite the Renegades getting three runs back in the bottom of the third off an RBI single and two wild pitches, Frederick hung on to a three-run lead heading into the third in Hudson Valley.

Keagan Gillies finished with a 1-2-3 bottom of the fourth in his third outing of the season, keeping it a 6-3 game in favor of the Keys approaching the fifth at Heritage Financial Park.

After both sides went off the board in the fifth, Jacob Cravey and Brandon Downer worked out a jam in the bottom of the sixth to keep the Renegades off the board, taking the contest into the seventh with the visitors still leading by three.

Braylin Tavera launched a solo homer deep into left field during the top of the seventh, increasing the Keys lead to four going into the eighth, after Downer got a 1-2-3 bottom of the frame.

In the bottom of the eighth, Joe Glassey left two Renegades runners on base to keep his team up by four, as the game entered the ninth with Frederick up 7-3 on the road.

Figueroa recorded his sixth RBI of the night on an RBI triple to center field, and after an RBI single from Elis Cuevas, the Keys took back their largest lead of the night of six at 9-3 heading into the bottom of the ninth in Wappingers Falls, New York.

Glassey went on to throw a scoreless bottom of the ninth to finish the night strong for Frederick as the Keys went on to win the series opener 9-3 at Heritage Financial Park.

Game two of the six-game series between the Keys and Renegades takes place Wednesday morning, with first pitch set for 11:05 a.m. at Heritage Financial Park.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 12, 2026

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