Kartsonas Shines, Pitre Homers in 5-1 over Greenville

Published on May 12, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - Jack Kartsonas spun 6.0 fantastic innings, while Emilien Pitre blasted his first homer of the season, leading the Bowling Green Hot Rods (23-11) to a 5-1 win over the Greenville Drive (14-20) on Tuesday at Fluor Field in Greenville, South Carolina.

Bowling Green struck in the top of the first inning against Greenville starter Kyson Witherspoon. Adrian Santana led off with a single and advanced to third on back-to-back steals. Theo Gillen drove him home with a sacrifice fly to left, giving the Hot Rods a 1-0 lead. Pitre increased the advantage with a solo homer to left, making it 2-0 Hot Rods.

The Hot Rods pushed in two more runs against Witherspoon in the top of the fifth. Connor Hujsak led off with a single and stole second base. He moved to third on a Marshall Toole groundout and scored on a J.D. Gonzalez single, making it 3-0. With Gonzalez on first, Gillen, Nathan Flewelling, and Pitre worked consecutive walks to plate another run, giving the Hot Rods a 4-0 lead.

Greenville drove in their first run of the game in the bottom of the fifth against Kartsonas. With two outs, Justin Gonzales was hit by a pitch and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Yoeilin Cespedes singled to center, scoring Gonzales, making it a 4-1 score.

Another run came around to score for the Hot Rods in the top of the seventh against Drive reliever Ben Hansen. With one out, Santana, Gillen, and Flewelling singled to load the bases. Pitre lifted a sacrifice fly to left, scoring Santana, enhancing the Hot Rods lead to 5-1.

Noah Beal and Jacob Kmatz combined for 3.0 innings of scoreless relief work, upholding the Hot Rods lead, ending the game with a 5-1 victory.

Kartsonas (2-0) picked up the win, tossing 6.0 innings, allowing one unearned run on four hits while walking two and striking out seven. Witherspoon (0-3) was given the loss, surrendering four runs on six hits over 6.2 frames with three walks and one strikeout.

The Hot Rods and Dash play the second game of a six-game series on Wednesday with a 5:45 PM CT first pitch at Fluor Field. Bowling Green will start RHP Jose Urbina (1-3, 3.86) against Greenville RHP Austin Ehrlicher (0-1, 6.75).

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 12, 2026

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