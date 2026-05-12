Hot Rods Game Notes

Published on May 12, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Like We Never Left... The Hot Rods take their second road trip to Greenville this week. Bowling Green played the first road trip of the 2026 season in Greenville, splitting the series 3-3 with the Drive. In that series, Connor Hujsak experienced his strongest series of the season, going 10-for-23 (.455) with four doubles, three homers, and five RBI. Hujsak hit three of his eight homers this year at Fluor Field.

A Week of Walk-Offs... Bowling Green ended last week's series with Brooklyn on three consecutive walk-offs. The Hot Rods recorded the first two walk-offs in Saturday's doubleheader. Tony Santa Maria logged a walk-off single in the first game, while Ricardo Gonzalez blasted a game-winning homer in the second game. On Sunday, Theo Gillen ended the game with a walk-off single, sending Bowling Green to Greenville with a 5-1 series win.

Prospects With Potential.... After updates within the last week, the Hot Rods have two of the top 100 MLB prospects according to MLB Pipeline and Baseball America. Theo Gillen, the Rays No. 1 prospect, received a bump to No. 32 (BA) and No. 59 (MLB) on the top 100 list. Nathan Flewelling was moved to No. 86 (BA) and No. 99 (MLB). Overall, Bowling Green hosts five of the Rays top 30 prospects, with Anderson Brito (No. 6), Trevor Harrison (No. 15), and Jose Urbina (No. 16) all joining Gillen and Flewelling in the ranks.

On-Base Operators.... The Hot Rods have logged three of the top 16 longest on-base streaks in the South Atlantic League this season. On Sunday, Tony Santa Maria's 20-game streak was snapped and is currently the sixth longest streak in the league this season. Adrian Santana recorded a 17-game streak from April 3 to April 28, currently tied for the 13th longest streak this year. Theo Gillen has the third-longest streak for a Hot Rods hitter this season and has currently reached base in 15 consecutive games. During the streak, Gillen is 13-for-51 (.275) with one double, one triple, three homers, 11 RBI, and 13 walks.

Mashing With McCoy.... Ryan McCoy had his best series of the season against Brooklyn. Over four games against the Cyclones, McCoy hit .500 (4-for-8) with one double, three homers, and six RBI. McCoy has blasted four home runs this season, with his first coming on April 15 in Greenville Against the Drive. On May 7, McCoy became the first Hot Rods hitter to log three or more extra-base hits in a single game since Tatum Levins on June 23, 2024, against the Hickory Crawdads.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 12, 2026

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