Renegades & Curemark Team up to Present Sensory Safe Suite in 2026

Published on May 12, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades and Curemark are once again pleased present a Sensory Safe Suite at Heritage Financial Park. Suite Eight has been redesigned as a fun, accommodating and functional space for families with children on the autism spectrum and with special needs to help better enjoy the game.

The Curemark Sensory Safe Suite has been one of the most-popular and in-demand spaces at Heritage Financial Park since it debuted in the 2022 season. It features that provide a comforting, relaxing and less stimulating space for guests to experience a Renegades game while still being fun and functional. This allows guests in the suite to decompress and enjoy baseball with their family away from the louder, hectic and often over-stimulating environment in other areas of the ballpark.

"We are very excited to continue the Curemark Sensory Safe Suite for the 2026 season," said Renegades General Manager Tom Denlinger. "This is a special opportunity for families in the Hudson Valley to enjoy the game in a safe and luxurious environment."

"We are excited to continue our partnership with the Hudson Valley Renegades, making families with children with autism feel welcome and safe inside the Curemark Sensory Suite while enjoying a fun day of baseball at Heritage Financial Park," said Dr. Joan Fallon, CEO of Curemark and The Curemark Team.

For the 2026 season, one family will be chosen to use the room per game at no charge. The Curemark Sensory Safe Suite can hold a group of up to 12 people on any given game night. Families can request use of the room by filling out the request form online. Interested families are encouraged to submit the form as soon as possible, as the Curemark Sensory Safe Suite has had a waiting list for families every year since it debuted.

Founded in 2007, Curemark is a private, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for the treatment of serious unmet needs in neuro-developmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The company has a proprietary enzyme replacement technology yielding novel therapeutics addressing enzyme deficiencies in a broad range of neurological indications. Curemark's lead asset, CM-AT, is an orally-delivered treatment for Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). If approved, CM-AT could represent a crucial evolution in the treatment paradigm by offering a first-line, FDA-approved therapy for children with Autism. Beyond ASD, Curemark has a diverse portfolio of additional clinical stage assets addressing ALS, addiction, ADHD, Schizophrenia and Parkinson's Disease.

Single game tickets are available for purchase online at www.hvrenegades.com/tickets, over the phone by calling the Renegades Ticket Office at (845) 838-0094, or in-person at the Ticket Office powering every play by Central Hudson at Heritage Financial Park.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.