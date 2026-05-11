Hudson Valley Renegades Homestand Preview May 12-17, 2026

Published on May 11, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, continue their homestand on Tuesday, May 12 with a six-game series against the Frederick Keys, the High-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. It's the Keys' only trip to the Hudson Valley this season, and it will be the second of three meetings between them and the Renegades. The Renegades won four of six games at Frederick when the teams first met this season.

Unless otherwise noted, gates open to all guests 60 minutes prior to the game's scheduled first pitch, and 90 minutes prior to the game for Renegades Summit Club Members.

New for 2026 in partnership with our Food & Beverage team we have a weekly feature item and drink. This week's featured food item is our all-new Soft Serve Ice Cream that comes in a cone, cup or always-popular mini-helmet located by the third base breezeway. Our featured drink this week is a Taylor-tini available at the Benmarl Wine Bar, Corner Bar, & Sloop Beer Balcony.

PURCHASE TICKETS FOR THE UPCOMING HOMESTAND

Tuesday, May 12 - '70s Night - 6:05 p.m. first pitch (Fun Starts: 5 p.m.)

Day of the Week Promotion: Baseball Bingo presented by Partner Rentals & Silver Gades Club Tuesday

Special Deal: Free parking for all service industry workers (must show name tag at Bella Painting Parking Booths)

Silver Gades Club: Silver Gades Club for fans 55-and-older, savings of 50% off face value. To learn more or join CLICK HERE

Pregame Music on the Labatt Blue Stage: DoG PaRtY

Den Pro Shop Special: $25 '70s Wax Pack Legacy T-Shirts

Postgame: Senior Stroll, Kids Run the Bases presented by CDPHP & Launch-A-Ball

Wednesday, May 13 - Education Day presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union, and We Care Wednesday presented by WMCHealth - 11:05 a.m. first pitch (Fun Starts: 10 a.m.)

Day of the Week Promotion: We Care Wednesday presented by Westchester Medical Center Health Network

We Care Wednesday Partner: Project Adam. To learn more about Project Adam and We Care Wednesday Program visit: CLICK HERE

Special Deal: Heroes Park Free Wednesday with free parking for all veterans and first responders (must show ID at Bella Painting Parking Booths)

Pregame Music: Smokin Buddie

Den Pro Shop Featured Item: Novelties on sale

Postgame: Kids Run the Bases presented by CDPHP

Thursday, May 14 - Healthcare Appreciation Night and Bark in the Park presented by Good Boy Vodka - 6:35 p.m. first pitch (Fun Starts: 5:30 p.m.)

Day of the Week Promotion: Jersey Thursday presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union & Thirsty ThursdayTM

Thirsty ThursdayTM: $2 Busch Light (12 oz. cans) from gates open until last call; 50% off Bud Light & Michelob Ultra drafts in the Michelob Ultra Party Patio Container Bar and 50% Sloop Juice Bomb and Sloop Renegades Lager drafts on the Sloop Beer Balcony for two hours after gates open.

Alternate Identity: Hudson Valley Retrievers featuring Bark in the Park presented by Good Boy Vodka

First 75 dogs upon signing waiver will receive a Fetch Your Fun collectors magnet

Giveaway: Hudson Valley Retrievers jerseys presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union for first 1,000 guests

Ticket Deal: Healthcare Appreciation Night featuring BOGO Tickets for healthcare workers and first drink on us at the Sloop Beer Balcony. CLICK HERE to learn more or claim deal

Pregame Music on the Labatt Blue Stage: Anthony Martinelli

Den Pro Shop Featured Item: $20 Hudson Valley Retriever's Items

Postgame: Kids Run the Bases presented by CDPHP & Launch-A-Ball

Friday, May 15 - In Our Baseball Era - 7:05 p.m. first pitch (Fun Starts: 6 p.m.)

Day of the Week Promotion: Fireworks Friday with a special Gades Era Touch

Family Four Pack: Four (4) Tickets, Four (4) Renegades Rope Hats, Four (4) Meal Vouchers (Hot Dog, Soda, Chips) for only $135 all-in. CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE.

Pregame Music on the Labatt Blue Stage: DJ Swiftie

Den Pro Shop Featured Item: "In My 'Gades Era" T-Shirt

Postgame: Postgame Fireworks Show, Kids Run the Bases presented by CDPHP & Launch-A-Ball

Saturday, May 16 - Military Appreciation Night - 5:05 p.m. first pitch (Fun Starts: 2:30 p.m.)

Day of the Week Giveaway: Giveaway Saturday featuring Military Appreciation Hats presented by Hannaford Supermarkets for first 1,000 fans

Special Deal: All military members/veterans park FREE (must show ID at Bella Painting Parking Booths)

Den Pro Shop Featured Item: 2026 Hudson Valley Renegades Armed Forces Caps

Pregame Music on the Labatt Blue Stage: Andy Fisher

Family Four Pack: Four (4) Tickets, Four (4) Renegades Rope Hats, Four (4) Meal Vouchers (Hot Dog, Soda, Chips) for only $135 all-in. CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE.

Postgame: Kids Run the Bases presented by CDPHP & Launch-A-Ball

Sunday, May 17 - Pirates Day & Rascal's Reading Challenge Day presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union - 2:05 p.m. first pitch (Fun Starts: 1 p.m.)

Day of the Week Promotion: Sunday Family Funday, Rascal's Kids Club Sunday presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union & Pregame Catch on the Field (1 - 1:30 p.m.)

Kids Eat Free presented by Hannaford Supermarkets: The first 250 kids ages 12 & under receive a free food voucher upon entry to Heritage Financial Park

Special Event: Rascal's Reading Challenge presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union. Schools and students throughout the Hudson Valley have been reading all spring for a free ticket to the game and pregame parade

Book Drive: Bring new and gently-used books to the game for donation and be entered to win collectors prizes

Renegades and Yankees Ticket Offer: Buy tickets using this link and you'll also receive a Renegades hat and a ticket to the Yankees game on Sunday, Sept. 27

Pregame Music on the Labatt Blue Stage: Jon Zayle

Den Pro Shop Special: $8 Foam Fingers

Postgame: Kids Run the Bases presented by CDPHP & Launch-A-Ball

Rascal's Kids Club presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union: Kids 12 and under are invited to join Rascal's Kids Club presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union featuring the all-new FREE Home Run Membership or the Grand Slam $35 + tax membership!

Available for every game during this homestand is a fun and unique way to enjoy Renegades baseball: the Sohns Appliance Center Landing Fireside Seats (available through May). This exclusive ballpark experience offers four tickets around a firepit and s'mores delivered in the fifth inning as well as one of the best views in Heritage Financial Park. Only 10 pits are available for each game, and can be booked here.

Single game tickets are available for purchase online at www.hvrenegades.com/tickets, over the phone by calling the Renegades Ticket Office at (845) 838-0094, or in-person at the Ticket Office powering every play by Central Hudson at Heritage Financial Park.







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Hudson Valley Renegades Homestand Preview May 12-17, 2026 - Hudson Valley Renegades

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