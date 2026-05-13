Errors Bite Renegades in Loss to Frederick

Published on May 12, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, NY - The Hudson Valley Renegades fell in the first game of their six-game series against the Frederick Keys, 9-3 at Heritage Financial Park on Tuesday night.

The Renegades committed three errors on Tuesday night, breaking a streak of six straight errorless games.

Hudson Valley grabbed three hits in the third inning but only had two hits for the rest of the game

RHP Brandon Decker struck out the side to get Renegades pitching to 10 strikeouts on the game.

Renegades pitching has struck out 10+ batters in all but nine games this season.

Renegades pitching walked seven Keys, five of which came in the top of the third inning during which Frederick sent 10 batters to the plate and scored five runs.

1B Kyle West (3-for-5, R, RBI, 2 K) has collected three multi-hit performances in a row, increasing his season total to seven multi-hit performances this season.

West started 2-for-2 at the plate, batting in the Renegades' first run of the game with a third inning single.

West is batting .219 at home this season with 16 hits, second-most on the team. Five of his 16 hits at home have been for extra bases.

2B Enmanuel Tejeda (1-for-3, BB, SB) reached base twice in his High-A debut.

Tejeda extended his on-base streak to 27. Tejeda leads Hudson Valley in the category by 20 games.

Tejeda has walked 29 times this season and has struck out 30 times. Tejeda has as many multi-walk performances this season as he does multi-strikeout games (seven).

CF Camden Troyer (1-for-4) has hits in three-straight games. Troyer is batting 4-for-10 (.400) over the stretch with a walk and a run.

DH Eric Genther (1-for-4, R, K) extended his on-base streak to six-straight games.

Genther is batting just 2-for-14 (.142) over the streak but has drawn three walks.

Genther is 7-for-17 (.412) against the Frederick Keys this season which leads the team.

SS Kaeden Kent (1-for-5, R) has hits in 17 of his last 21 games played.

Kent is 30-for-85 (.353) over the stretch with 21 RBI and 8 BB.

Kent has the second most hits in the South Atlantic League (42), trailing Rome's Eric Hartman (43).

C Josue Gonzalez (0-for-3, BB, K) extended his on-base streak to four straight games.

3B Roderick Arias (0-for-2, BB, HBP) got on base in each of his first two plate appearances.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 12, 2026

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