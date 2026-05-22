Facundo, Fox Lift Renegades to Doubleheader Sweep

Published on May 21, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Brooklyn, NY - The Hudson Valley Renegades got historic pitching performances from both Allen Facundo and Rory Fox as they swept a doubleheader from the Brooklyn Cyclones on Thursday night at Maimonides Park. They won the first game 7-3 and the nightcap 7-0.

Facundo tied a Renegades single-game franchise record with 13 strikeouts in the first game of the twin bill, while Fox threw the second 7.0-inning complete game shutout for the Renegades since 2009 in the nightcap.

This was the first doubleheader sweep of the season by Hudson Valley, who previously split a doubleheader with the Cyclones at Heritage Financial Park on April 26.

Hudson Valley is now 10-2 on the season against Brooklyn, including a 5-1 record at Maimonides Park.

Game two was the second shutout thrown by the Renegades on the season, and the first since April 9 vs Wilmington. The Renegades have thrown 41 shutouts since the beginning of the 2024 season, the most of any team in MiLB.

LHP Allen Facundo (5.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 13 K) tied the Renegades single-game franchise record for most strikeouts in a single game.

Facundo struck out the first eight batters he faced in the game before allowing a two-out single to Diego Mosquera in the bottom of the third. The first 10 outs he recorded came on strikeouts.

Facundo tied Drew Thorpe's single-game franchise record with 13 strikeouts, accomplished on July 22, 2023 at Heritage Financial Park against the Cyclones.

It was just the sixth game in Renegades in the Portal Era (2005-Present) in which a pitcher recorded at least 12 strikeouts, and Facundo was just the second left-hander to accomplish that feat, joining Xavier Rivas (12 K on Aug. 15, 2025 vs Aberdeen).

RHP Rory Fox (7.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 8 K) threw the first complete game shutout by a Renegades pitcher of the season, and the first since Kyle Carr on 7/2/2025 (G2) vs Brooklyn.

Fox and Carr have the only two complete game shutouts thrown by Renegades pitchers of at least 7.0 innings since Aug. 23, 2009 (G1), when Jason McEachern threw a 7.0-inning CG SHO against Staten Island.

Fox finished the outing by setting down 18 of the final 19 batters he faced, including a run of 14 in a row from the first inning through the sixth.

Fox became the third different Renegades pitcher to complete seven innings in a start this year, joining Luis Serna (4/9 vs Wilmington) and Jack Cebert (2x).

DH/C Eric Genther (2-for-6, 2 R, HR, 2 RBI, BB, HBP) hit his second home run of the season in game two and had hits in both games.

The opposite-field home run was part of a five-run top of the fifth in game two.

Genther was hit by a pitch for the 13th time this season and is already two shy of tying the Renegades single- season franchise record for HBP.

In his last five games Genther is batting .353/.476/.706 (6-for-17) with 5 R, 2 HR, 7 RBI, 3 BB, 5 K, 1 HBP.

C Josue Gonzalez (1-3, R, HR, 2 RBI) hit his fifth home run of the season in game one of the doubleheader.

Gonzalez is second on the team in home runs, trailing Kyle West (6).

It took Gonzalez 82 at-bats to reach five home runs this season after hitting four home runs in 216 at-bats with Single-A Tampa in 2025.

CF Camden Troyer (1-for-7, 2 R, HR, 2 RBI) hit his fourth home run of the season to give the Renegades the lead in game two.

All four of Troyer's home runs this season and all five of his career homers have come on the road.

1B/DH Kyle West (3-for-8, 2 R, 2B, 2 RBI) had hits in both games of the doubleheader and now has hits in seven of his last eight games and 10 of his last 12.

West is hitting .320/.358/.640 (16-for-50) with 9 R, 2 2B, 1 3B, 4 HR, 11 RBI, 2 BB, 19 K over his last 12 games (since 5/9).

1B Josh Moylan (1-for-3, R, 3B, RBI, BB) tripled and scored and also drew a bases loaded walk to drive in a run in the five-run fifth inning in game two of the doubleheader.

SS Kaeden Kent (3-for-7, 2 R, 3B, BB, SB) had hits and scored runs in both games.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 21, 2026

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