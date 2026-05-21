Frederick Keys and IBEW Local 24 Power up New Five-Year Partnership

Published on May 21, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Frederick Keys News Release







FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys today announced a new five-year partnership with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 24, bringing together two organizations committed to community, workforce development, and delivering an exceptional fan experience.

"We're excited to welcome IBEW Local 24 as a long-term partner of the Frederick Keys," said Slater Fuchs, General Manager of the Frederick Keys. "Their commitment to workforce development, community engagement, and excellence aligns closely with our values. This partnership allows us to continue elevating the fan experience while investing in the future of our organization."

As part of the partnership, IBEW Local 24 will have a visible presence throughout the Keys' season, including sponsored giveaways and fireworks nights that bring added energy and excitement to the ballpark experience at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium. The organization will also serve as a presenting partner for the team's pre-game radio show, expanding coverage and engagement for fans both in the ballpark and throughout the region.

The agreement also includes prominent branding on the exterior of the Key's new Performance Center, a state-of-the-art training facility designed to support player development and preparation.

"IBEW Local 24 is proud to partner with the Frederick Keys," said Mike McHale, Business Manager of IBEW Local 24. "We believe in supporting the communities where our members live and work, and we're excited to be part of an organization that brings people together and creates lasting memories for families across Frederick."







South Atlantic League Stories from May 21, 2026

Frederick Keys and IBEW Local 24 Power up New Five-Year Partnership - Frederick Keys

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