Keys Sweep Renegades and Win Seventh Straight in Series Finale

Published on May 17, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Frederick Keys News Release







WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY - The Frederick Keys picked up the series sweep and their seventh straight win in a series finale victory over the Hudson Valley Renegades (Yankees) Sunday afternoon, winning by a score of 6-3 at Heritage Financial Park.

Led by two home runs from Colin Tuft, the Keys led from the second inning on enroute to their seventh win in a row, and still sit a half game ahead in first place through the first 38 games of the 2026 campaign.

Following a scoreless first inning which featured two strikeouts from Keys starter Kiefer Lord, the Keys brought home three runs in the top of the second courtesy of back-to-back homers from Braylin Tavera and Tuft and an RBI single from Wehiwa Aloy. This gave the visitors a 3-0 lead through the first two innings of play, after Lord struck out the side during the bottom frame.

Tuft launched his second homer of the day in the top of the third while Aloy recorded his third hit and second RBI single during the frame, increasing their lead to six at 6-0 heading into the fourth in the series finale.

The Renegades answered in the bottom of the fourth with a two-RBI double to left, cutting their deficit to four at 6-2 approaching the fifth in their final game of a 12-game homestand.

After the Keys and Renegades each went scoreless in the fifth inning, Hudson Valley got one run back in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI groundout, taking the game into the seventh with the Keys still leading by three going into the seventh at Heritage Financial Park.

Eccel Correa recorded a scoreless bottom of the seventh on the hill in relief, as the Keys remained out in front by three entering the eighth Sunday afternoon.

With both teams going off the board in the eighth and the Keys going down in order in the top of the ninth, Chandler Marsh picked up a 1-2-3 bottom frame to seal the victory for the Keys, sweeping the Renegades and winning the series finale by a score of 6-3 in the valley.

Following the league-wide off day, the Keys return home for a six-game series beginning on Tuesday against the Greenville Drive (Red Sox), with first pitch set for 6:00 p.m. at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Tuesday's game represents College Prep Night which will give rising juniors and seniors in high school to learn more about programs and schools after graduation. It will also be another night of the Friends and Family 4-Pack.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 17, 2026

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