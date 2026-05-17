Tourists Drop Series Finale

Published on May 17, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







ASHEVILLE, N.C. - Pitching continues to struggle for the Asheville Tourists as they dropped a 19-12 contest against the Hub City Spartanburgers on Sunday afternoon at HomeTrust Park.

It was a back-and-forth game between the Tourists (9-30) and Spartanburgers (21-17) throughout most of the afternoon. Highlights came from a Chase Call two-run homer and a three-run smash from Zach Daudet.

Tied at 12 in the eighth, Hub City scored four runs to seal the deal, smashing back-to-back homers in the span of three pitches. They added another three runs in the ninth inning to finalize the scoring.

On the hill, the winning runs came off of Alain Pena (L, 0-4), and Cole Roland (W, 1-0) held the Tourists bats in check with 2 1/3 scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

The Tourists have an off day on Monday, before the club travels to Bowling Green to face the Hot Rods on Tuesday night. First pitch of the series at Bowling Green Ballpark is at 7:35 p.m. ET.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 17, 2026

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