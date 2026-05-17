Tourists Drop Series Finale
Published on May 17, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)
Asheville Tourists News Release
ASHEVILLE, N.C. - Pitching continues to struggle for the Asheville Tourists as they dropped a 19-12 contest against the Hub City Spartanburgers on Sunday afternoon at HomeTrust Park.
It was a back-and-forth game between the Tourists (9-30) and Spartanburgers (21-17) throughout most of the afternoon. Highlights came from a Chase Call two-run homer and a three-run smash from Zach Daudet.
Tied at 12 in the eighth, Hub City scored four runs to seal the deal, smashing back-to-back homers in the span of three pitches. They added another three runs in the ninth inning to finalize the scoring.
On the hill, the winning runs came off of Alain Pena (L, 0-4), and Cole Roland (W, 1-0) held the Tourists bats in check with 2 1/3 scoreless innings out of the bullpen.
The Tourists have an off day on Monday, before the club travels to Bowling Green to face the Hot Rods on Tuesday night. First pitch of the series at Bowling Green Ballpark is at 7:35 p.m. ET.
South Atlantic League Stories from May 17, 2026
- Keys Sweep Renegades and Win Seventh Straight in Series Finale - Frederick Keys
- Brooklyn unable to overcome early three-run deficit in series finale - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Tourists Drop Series Finale - Asheville Tourists
- Bonemer's Late Blast Lifts Dash Past Wilmington - Winston-Salem Dash
- Hoppers Take Series Finale from Claws 18-7 - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Renegades Game Notes - 5/17/2026 - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Brooklyn Cyclones Game Notes - Sunday, May 17 - at Rome (1:00 PM ET) - Brooklyn Cyclones
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.