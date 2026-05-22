Easley and Porter dazzle through seven scoreless

Published on May 21, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







SPARTANBURG, S.C. - Thursday's matchup between Hub City (23-18) and Rome (23-19) was a well-pitched affair. The piggyback combination of J'Briell Easley and Brock Porter outdueled Braves top prospect Cam Caminiti for seven innings. But Luke Hanson was the hero of the night, as he punched a walkoff single to secure the Spartanburgers second win of the series 4-3 over the Emperors.

Easley dazzled in the three innings he pitched to start the game. The right-hander walked the second batter of the game and set down the next seven batters he faced. In three shutout frames, Easley struck out a new season-high seven batters.

After two scoreless innings to start from Caminiti, the Spartanburgers put together a rally in the third. With two outs and nobody on, Rafe Perich walked. Malcolm Moore followed with a single, and Paxton Kling drove them both in with a double to the gap.

Porter took over for Easley on the mound to begin the fourth. A pair of singles had runners on the corners with two outs. Will Verdung smacked a liner to right field, and Maxton Martin made a diving catch to help Porter to a scoreless first inning of work. Porter had an easier time across the next three frames, only allowing two baserunners and preserving the shutout through the seventh.

Caminiti used double plays to hang zeroes in the fourth and the fifth against Hub City. After a one-two-three sixth, the southpaw returned for the seventh inning. After a single and a walk, Caminiti exited an out into the frame. David Rodriguez took over and immediately conceded a third run on a Yeison Morrobel single. A double play ended the threat.

After Porter got the first out of the eighth, he walked Isaiah Drake. Hub City manager Carlos Maldonado lifted Porter and replaced him with Jesus Gamez. Gamez walked the first batter he faced, then Rome's Eric Hartman lined an RBI double to the right field corner. With two in scoring position and two outs, Will Verdung poked an opposite field single to right, scoring both runners and tying the game at 3-3. Joey Danielson (W, 2-0) came in for the final out, a strikeout of Colby Jones, and tossed a scoreless ninth as well.

Rodriguez (L, 0-1) struck out the side in order in the eighth and stayed in for the bottom of the ninth. Quincy Scott reached on an infield single with one out. He stole second on a strikeout of Theo Hardy, a pinch-hitter. Hanson pulled a single through the left side, and Scott scored on a bang-bang play at the plate.

After the walkoff, the 'Burgers return to action against the Emperors on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. ET. Lefty Joe Adametz (2-3, 6.29 ERA) searches for a bounce-back start against Rome righty Cedric De Grandpre (3-2, 5.13 ERA).







South Atlantic League Stories from May 21, 2026

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