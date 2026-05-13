Second Half of Homestand Begins with Asheville Loss

Published on May 12, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







ASHEVILLE, N.C. - The Asheville Tourists attempted a big ninth inning comeback on Tuesday night against the Hub City Spartanburgers at HomeTrust Park, but ultimately fell 13-11.

Opening the scoring in the second, the Spartanburgers (17-16) scored six off of Luis Rodriguez (L, 1-2), and then five in the third to blow the game open. The Tourists (8-26) answered with four runs of their own during that stretch, with highlights coming from Chase Call's two-run homer and an Alejandro Nunez two-RBI double.

Both offenses slowed down afterward until late. Luke Savage (W, 1-2) was first out of the bullpen for Hub City, and tossed 1 2/3 innings, allowing a run.

During the ninth inning, Asheville plated six runs to draw to within two. Their final runs were brought home by a Drew Brutcher three-run smash to center field, but the team ran out of gas after.

Continuing the series tomorrow, Asheville and Hub City will play bright and early with an 11:05 a.m. ET first pitch for Game 2 of the series.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 12, 2026

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