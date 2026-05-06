Grasshoppers Open Homestand with 11-9 Win over Drive

Published on May 5, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release







GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers opened their home series with an 11-9 victory over the Greenville Drive on Tuesday, May 5. With the win, Greensboro improved to 17-11 on the season, while Greenville fell to 13-15. Despite being outhit 15-9, the Grasshoppers capitalized on key opportunities, as both teams committed three errors.

Leading the way offensively for Greensboro was catcher Easton Carmichael, who went 2-for-4 with three RBI and a run scored. Infielder Wyatt Sanford followed, finishing 2-for-4 with three runs scored. Additional hits for the Grasshoppers came from Edward Florentino, Axiel Plaz, Tony Blanco Jr., Shalin Polanco, and Ivan Brethowr.

For Greenville, outfielder Isaiah Jackson paced the lineup, going 4-for-5 with three RBI and a run scored. Infielder Yoeilin Cespedes added three hits in six at-bats with two runs scored, while Freili Encarnacion went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI. Henry Godbout and Gerardo Rodriguez each recorded two hits, with Mason White also contributing at the plate.

Right-hander Hung-Leng Chang got the start for Greensboro, allowing five runs (three earned) on eight hits with one strikeout and one walk over four innings. Left-hander Connor Oliver earned the win in relief, improving to 3-0 on the season.

Greenville starter Alex Bouchard struck out seven but allowed eight runs (seven earned) on five hits with two walks over 3.2 innings, taking the loss and falling to 0-1 on the season.

The Grasshoppers continue their home series against the Greenville Drive tomorrow, Wednesday May 6, for a Guilford County 2nd Graders School Day Game. To purchase tickets to any home Grasshoppers game please call 336-268-2255 or visit gsohoppers.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 5, 2026

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