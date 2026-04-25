Greensboro Falls to Rome, 11-3

Published on April 24, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release







GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers were defeated by the Rome Emperors, 11-3, on Friday, April 24. With the loss, Greensboro falls to 12-7 on the season, while Rome improves to 9-10. The Emperors outhit the Grasshoppers, 10-5.

Catcher Axiel Plaz paced the Greensboro offense, going 1-for-3 with a home run, two RBI, and a run scored. Additional hits for the Grasshoppers came from Brain Sanchez, Lonnie White Jr., Wyatt Sanford, and Sammy Stafura.

Rome was led offensively by outfielder Hayden Friese, who went 2-for-3 with two RBI and a run scored. Infielder Dixon Williams delivered a standout performance, finishing 2-for-4 with two home runs, five RBI, and two runs scored. Additional hits for the Emperors were recorded by John Gil, Eric Hartman, Cody Miller, Colby Jones, Logan Braunschweig, and Colin Burgess.

Right-handed pitcher Carlson Reed made the start for Greensboro, recording four strikeouts over three innings while allowing five hits, seven earned runs, and issuing four walks. Reed was charged with the loss and falls to 0-2 on the season.

Rome starter Colin Daniel earned the win, improving to 1-1 after tossing six innings with five strikeouts, allowing five hits and three earned runs. David Rodriguez secured his second save of the season for the Emperors.

The Grasshoppers continue their home series against the Rome Emperors tomorrow, Saturday April 25, at 6:30PM for First Responders Night. To purchase tickets to any home Grasshoppers game please call 336-268-2255 or visit gsohoppers.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 24, 2026

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