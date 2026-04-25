Brooklyn Cyclones Game Notes - Friday, April 24 - at Hudson Valley (7:05 PM)

Published on April 24, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







The Brooklyn Cyclones (4-13, 4-13) continue a six-game series against the Hudson Valley Renegades (10-7, 10-7) - the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees - on Friday evening at 7:05 p.m. from Heritage Financial Park in Wappingers Falls, N.Y.

RHP Irving Cota (1-0, 0.00) is expected to make the start for the Cyclones. The Renegades are scheduled to counter with three-time All-Star LHP Carlos Rodón (NR), who is making his first Major League rehab start.

Live coverage on the Cyclones Radio Network, Bally Sports Live, and MiLB.tv will begin at 6:50 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT: The Cyclones dropped their fourth consecutive game on Thursday night, 10-2...RHP Dylan Ross started the game, continuing his rehab assignment, and pitched a perfect 1st inning...Facing 2023 AL Cy Young Award winner RHP Gerrit Cole, who was making his second rehab start, the Brooklyn bats found some early success...DH Corey Collins had a pair of extra-base hits, including his first home run of the season in the 4th...OF Yohairo Cuevas picked up his first double of the season, leading off the 5th inning against Cole...INF Antonio Jimenez and OF Heriberto Rincón also collected hits off the Yankees' ace, and OF Diego Mosquera added a sac fly...The Renegades' bullpen pitched 4.2 scoreless and hitless innings to close out the win...Brooklyn has now dropped six of its last seven contests.

25th ANNIVERSARY: The Cyclones celebrate their 25th anniversary season in 2026...Since the inaugural 2001 campaign, Brooklyn has captured 3 league titles...The Cyclones shared the New York-Penn League crown with the Williamsport Crosscutters in their first season before taking home the final NYPL title in 2019...Brooklyn captured its first full-season championship in 2025, going 4-0 in the postseason against Greensboro and Hub City...Entering play on Friday, the Cyclones hold a record of 1,122-968 (.537) in the regular season.

ROSTER MOVES: Before Friday night's game in Hudson Valley, the Cyclones transferred RHPs Dakota Hawkins and Tanner Witt to Triple-A Syracuse...Hawkins last appeared on Sunday vs. Greensboro, tossing 3.0 innings of one-hit shutout relief, striking out four, without issuing a walk...The 26-year-old has made a pair of appearances with Brooklyn and one with Double-A Binghamton back on April 12...Hawkins entered in three games for Syracuse in 2025, posting a 1-1 record and a 1.50 ERA (1 ER in 6.0 IP)...Witt joins Syracuse for the second time this season...The 23-year-old twirled 3.0 scoreless and hitless innings in his season debut on April 3 vs. Toledo...Witt last pitched for the Cyclones on Sunday vs. Greensboro, working 3.0 frames of spotless relief, facing just one hitter over the minimum.

THE COMEBACK REPORT: RHP Dylan Ross retired all three batters he faced in the 1st inning on Thursday after joining the Cyclones from Single-A St. Lucie as part of a rehab assignment...The 25-year-old was optioned by the New York Mets to Triple-A Syracuse on March 6 and placed on Syracuse's 7-day injured list on March 27 with arm fatigue...Ross joined St. Lucie on April 16 and made a pair of appearances, allowing one unearned run on one hit with a walk and two strikeouts over 2.0 innings...The right-hander earned the win in relief during his previous outing on April 19 at Daytona...Ross split 2025 between Brooklyn, Double-A Binghamton, and Syracuse, combining to go 2-0 with a 2.17 ERA (13 ER in 54.0 IP), 7 saves, 33 walks, and 80 strikeouts...In 10 outings with Brooklyn last year, the Statesboro, Ga. native went 2-0 with a 1.54 ERA (2 ER in 11.2 IP), 8 walks, and 23 Ks...Ross was selected by New York in the 12th round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of the University of Georgia.

COREY KEEPS CRUSHING: 1B Corey Collins had his best game of the young season on Thursday night, facing six-time All-Star RHP Gerrit Cole...The Suwanee, Ga. native slugged his first home run of the season and picked up his third double of the season in his two at-bats against the Yankees' star, finishing 2-for-4 on the night...Over his last 7 games, Collins is 6-for-22 (.273) at the plate with a .273/.452/.545/.997 slashline...The 24-year-old has added 6 runs scored, 3 doubles, a home run, 3 RBI, and 7 walks to only 3 strikeouts in that stretch.

BAY WATCH: OF John Bay had his 7-game hitting streak snapped in Thursday's loss at Hudson Valley...The Austin Peay State product has collected a .866 OPS through his first 15 games...Bay's wRC+ of 143 ranks 5th amongst all New York Mets' minor leaguers...Bay also tied a South Atlantic League single-game record, getting plunked by 3 pitches, on April 9 at Jersey Shore...The 24-year-old is the first SAL player to be drilled 3 times in one game since Bay was hit 3 times on September 7, 2025, at Jersey Shore...In 172 career plate appearances, the Shattuck, Okla., native has been hit 15 times (8.72%).

BALL MAGNETS: The Cyclones have worn their fair share of pitches to start the 2026 season...Entering play on Friday, Brooklyn has been hit by 20 pitches this season, which is tied with Winston-Salem for the South Atlantic League lead...The 20 hit-by-pitches are tied for sixth in Minor League Baseball and tied for fourth among non-Triple-A teams...OF John Bay (7) and C Daiverson Gutiérrez (6) are second and third in the SAL in HBPs, just one behind Hudson Valley C Eric Genther (8)...Bay and Gutiérrez are tied for third and fifth, respectively, in MiLB for hit-by-pitches.

ROCKIN' RONNY: C Ronald Hernandez enjoyed a nice series at the dish against Greensboro...The Venezuela native whacked a bases-clearing 3-run double in the Cyclones' 8-3 win on Saturday...Last week, the 22-year-old was 4-for-16 at the plate with 2 doubles, 5 RBI, 6 walks and 3 runs scored, while maintaining a .435 on-base percentage...For the year, Hernandez is tied for 12th in the league with 14 free passes drawn - 5 more than anyone else on Brooklyn's roster...The Venezuela native has also reached base safely in 12 of 14 games he's played in 2026 and has walked (14) more times than he has struck out (12).

HALL OF FAME: RHP Noah Hall continued to climb the Cyclones' all-time pitching leaderboard in his start Wednesday night at Hudson Valley...The 25-year-old has 144 Ks in his Brooklyn career, having passed RHP Garrison Bryant (135) and LHP Felipe De La Cruz (133) for 2nd and 3rd, respectively, on the all-time list in early April at Jersey Shore...The Charlotte, N.C. native now trails only RHP Jaison Vilera (173) on Brooklyn's career strikeout list...Hall's start last Thursday against Greensboro was his 28th with the 'Clones, passing De La Cruz for 2nd on the all-time chart...The right-hander is also 3rd in career innings pitched (142.0), trailing Bryant (143.1) for 2nd...In 2025, Hall ranked 2nd in the South Atlantic League in ERA (2.72) and batting average against (.200)...He also finished 5th in strikeouts (115), tied for 5th in double plays induced (9), 6th in innings (112.2), 9th in WHIP (1.27), and tied for 10th in starts (21)...Hall became the first player in franchise history to start multiple Opening Days in 2025 and started his 3rd-straight Opening Day in 2026.

AUSTIN POWERS: RHP Channing Austin was brilliant on Tuesday at Hudson Valley...The 24-year-old pitched 5.0 shutout innings, allowing just 3 hits and 1 walk while striking out 8...The 8 strikeouts fell 1 shy of his previous career high...Austin whiffed 9 batters over 4.0 innings on June 26, 2025, at Jupiter...Austin joined RHP Noah Hall as the only Cyclones starters to complete 5.0 innings in a start and the first to accomplish the feat without allowing a run...Austin's ERA sits at 2.19 through his first three starts of the season...The Brooklyn native threw at least 5.0 shutout innings for the first time on May 29, 2025, with Single-A St. Lucie vs. Palm Beach.

GRAB SOME PINE: Brooklyn pitchers struck out 18 hitters in Friday's loss to Greensboro, already the second time this year the staff has accomplished the feat and the first time doing so in a 9-inning game...Last Friday, RHPs Wyatt Hudepohl (6), Bryce Jenkins (2), Hoss Brewer (3), Joe Charles (4), and Juan Arnaud (3) were stupendous, striking out 18 while walking only three...The last time Brooklyn arms whiffed 18 over 9.0 innings was in a 6-1 win at Aberdeen on June 18, 2025...The franchise record for punchouts is 22, set in a 20-inning contest on June 17, 2016, vs. Staten Island...Cyclones' pitching has whiffed 183 batters this season, which ranks 3rd in the South Atlantic League...Brooklyn trails only Hudson Valley (197) and Frederick (194).

EXTRA! EXTRA!: Brooklyn has already played 4 extra-inning games this year, including Sunday's loss to Greensboro...The Cyclones are 2-2 in such contests...The first three came in back-to-back-to-back games at Jersey Shore from April 9-11...During that stretch, the 'Clones secured their second-straight extra-inning victory in their 6-3 triumph in 10 frames at Jersey Shore on April 11...The extra-inning wins were Brooklyn's first two since their 11-inning, 6-5 triumph vs. Hub City on August 17, 2025...LF Nick Roselli provided the walk-off RBI single in that contest...The victory was Brooklyn's first in extra frames on the road since a 6-3 win in 10 innings at Rome on May 10, 2024...The 3 consecutive extra-inning contests marked the first time that had happened since June 26-28, 2019, at Aberdeen and vs. Lowell...The Cyclones won all 3 of those games, 2-1 in 10 innings at Aberdeen on June 26, 4-3 in 10 innings at Aberdeen on June 27, and 5-4 in 11 frames on June 28 vs. Lowell...2B Luke Ritter capped a 5-hit game on June 28 with the walk-off RBI single.

2025 IN REVIEW: A memorable 2025 saw the Cyclones capture their first-ever South Atlantic League Championship...Brooklyn swept their way through the postseason, compiling a perfect 4-0 record with two-game sweeps over Greensboro in the North Division Finals and Hub City in the South Atlantic League Championship Series...It was just the second time Brooklyn inked a playoff spot as a full-season affiliate, joining the 2022 squad...The Cyclones' first-half record of 46-20 was good enough to earn them the first-half crown...Brooklyn was 26-39 in the 2nd half before running the table in the postseason.

WELCOME TO NEW YORK!: In addition to a steady dose of returners, the Cyclones have plenty of new faces to kick-start the new year...Of note, 2025 Mets first-round selection INF Mitch Voit joins the squad, in addition to his draft-classmate, third-round pick, INF Antonio Jimenez...Additionally, C Daiverson Gutiérrez projects to be a force in the middle of the lineup...Voit, Jimenez, and Gutiérrez rank as the 7th, 16th, and 25th prospects in the organization, respectively, according to MLB Pipeline...In all, the Cyclones have nine new players on their Opening Day roster.

PUT IT IN THE (HISTORY) BOOKS!: Last year's Cyclones squad set a new single-season franchise record for wins with 72...The 2022 club (70-54) is the only other team in Brooklyn history to register 70 or more wins...The Cyclones' 72 wins and .550 winning percentage were the franchise's best at the full-season level...The inaugural 2001 team holds the organizational high-water mark for winning percentage (.684).

NEW SHERIFF IN TOWN: Eduardo Núñez grabs the reins as Brooklyn's manager for 2026, serving as the 16th skipper in franchise history...Núñez takes over after serving as Brooklyn's hitting coach in 2024 and bench coach for the 2025 championship-winning squad...The 40-year-old replaces Gilbert Gómez, who joined the Mets coaching staff as New York's first base and outfield coach for 2026...Núñez joined the Mets organization before the 2021 campaign, and previously held positions in the organization with St. Lucie and in both the Florida Complex League and Dominican Summer League...He also worked on Team Puerto Rico's staff in the 2023 and 2026 World Baseball Classic.

SWIPER KEEP SWIPING: Brooklyn had a record-setting season on the basepaths in 2025...The Cyclones set a new franchise single-season record on July 9 vs. Wilmington when 2B A.J. Ewing stole the team's 182nd base of the campaign, surpassing the previous mark of 181 set by the 2024 squad...In 2025, Brooklyn nabbed 257 stolen bases, good for the 2nd most in the South Atlantic League, behind only Aberdeen (314)...Brooklyn had 2 players with 30-plus steals, 5 players with 20-plus steals, 8 players with 10 or more steals, and 14 players with 5 or more...The Cyclones' 7-6 win vs. Wilmington on April 29 saw them nab a franchise record 9 stolen bases, courtesy of 7 players...The mark topped a previous high of 8 on August 2, 2017, vs. Tri-City.

BROOKLYN TO THE BIGS: After 14 former Cyclones made their Major League debuts in 2025, 3 alumni have already accomplished the feat early in 2026...RHP Cameron Foster made his debut for the Baltimore Orioles last Thursday night in Cleveland...A member of the 2023 squad, Foster worked 1.2 scoreless frames out of Baltimore's bullpen...OF Carson Benge, who started last season with Brooklyn, started for the Mets in right field on Opening Day in Queens just 12 months later...Benge was a force to be reckoned with during his time in High-A, logging a near .900 OPS across his 60 games in the South Atlantic League, earning SAL Post-Season All-Star honors...Additionally, from last year's team, RHP Anthony Nunez, who was traded for OF Cedric Mullins at last year's deadline, made his debut with the Orioles on March 28 after making Baltimore's Opening Day roster...The righty tossed 2.0 shutout innings...In Brooklyn last season, Nunez pitched to a sub-1.00 ERA (0.63) across 10 games out of the bullpen...Last year's 14 debuts in a single season set a new single-season franchise record.

AMAZIN' STARTS HERE: According to MLB Pipeline, the Cyclones hold 4 of the Mets' Top 30 prospects...Those are INF Mitch Voit (7), and INF Antonio Jimenez (16), RHP Dylan Ross (18), and C Daiverson Gutiérrez (25)...Ross is currently with Brooklyn on a rehab assignment...All 4 are also considered Top 30 prospects according to Baseball America and SNY...BA has Voit at 8, Jimenez at 19, Gutiérrez at 23, and Ross at 25, while SNY lists Voit at 10, Ross at 18, Jimenez at 20, and Gutiérrez at 27...Baseball America also ranked INF Colin Houck as the organization's No. 35 farmhand entering 2026.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 24, 2026

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