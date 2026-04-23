Cyclones 25th Anniversary Team Vote: Relief Pitchers

Published on April 23, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







In honor of the Brooklyn Cyclones' 25th Anniversary, throughout the 2026 season, the team will hold voting for the franchise's 25th Anniversary Team, honoring players and managers who made their impact both on and off the field during their tenures on Coney Island.

Starting on Thursday, April 23, through Wednesday, May 7, at 11:59 p.m. ET, fans can select FIVE (5) relief pitchers to be named to the Cyclones' 25th Anniversary Team via the link below.

VOTE FOR CYCLONES' 25th ANNIVERSARY RELIEF PITCHERS

Among the 38 pitchers to vote on are:

RHP Daison ACOSTA (2019, 2022)

Acosta split his time in Brooklyn between the rotation and bullpen, making 23 of 35 his appearances in relief. Over his two seasons with the Cyclones, the right-hander composed a 6-6 record with a 4.04 ERA (40 ER in 89.0 IP), 10 saves, 50 walks, and 94 strikeouts. Acosta served as Brooklyn's Opening Day starter in 2019 before leading the team in saves (10) in 2022.

LHP Ryan AMMONS (2024-25)

A member of the Cyclones' 2025 South Atlantic League Championship team, Ammons shined out of Brooklyn's bullpen during the 2024 and 2025 seasons. The left-hander registered a 10-2 mark with a 2.35 ERA (15 ER in 57.1 IP), 1 save, 40 walks, and 78 strikeouts. Ammons led the team in wins (7) in 2025 and has surrendered the fewest hits (23) among pitchers with 50.0 or more innings in franchise history.

LHP Shane BAY (2013-14)

A 2014 New York-Penn League All-Star at then-MCU Park, Bay thrived in Brooklyn's bullpen over the 2013 and 2014 seasons. The Oklahoma native accumulated an 0-2 record with the Cyclones but added a sparkling 1.63 ERA (5 ER in 27.2 IP) and a perfect 15-for-15 ledger on save opportunities over 23 relief outings. Bay added 6 walks and 27 strikeouts in that time.

RHP Jared BIDDY (2019)

As a 22-year-old, Biddy dominated in relief for the Cyclones in 2019. Over 14 relief appearances, the right-hander tallied a 3-0 mark and a minuscule 0.96 ERA (3 ER in 28.0 IP), issuing only 3 walks, and striking out 34. Biddy's 0.96 ERA led the team in 2019.

RHP Matt BOWMAN (2012)

Before a 7-year Major League career with the St. Louis Cardinals, Cincinnati Reds, New York Yankees, Minnesota Twins, Arizona Diamondbacks, Seattle Mariners, and Baltimore Orioles, Bowman started his pro career on Coney Island. In 12 outings (1 start) for the 2012 Cyclones, the then-21-year-old registered a 2-2 mark with a 2.45 ERA (8 ER in 29.1 IP), 3 saves, just 2 walks, and 30 Ks.

RHP Eric BROWN (2005-06)

Named a 2006 New York-Penn League All-Star, Brown split his time on Coney Island as a starter and reliever. In 26 appearances (10 starts), the right-hander went 10-3 with a 2.08 ERA (24 ER in 104.0 IP), 4 saves, 11 walks, and 86 strikeouts. In 2006, Brown led the team in wins (7) and ERA (1.16), in addition to punching out 13 over 8.0 innings on September 6, 2006, vs. Vermont.

LHP Eddie CAMACHO (2004)

As a 21-year-old, Camacho dominated in relief for Brooklyn in 2004. The southpaw posted a 3-1 record and a dazzling 0.69 ERA (3 ER in 39.0 IP), 1 save, 11 walks, and 38 punchouts over 18 relief appearances. Camacho signed for $500 in 2004 and left a job at a canning plant to turn pro and sign with the New York Mets.

LHP T.J. CHISM (2009-11)

Chism spent parts of three seasons with the Cyclones and was named a New York-Penn League All-Star in 2011. In 34 relief appearances with Brooklyn, the former La Salle Explorer compiled a 3-0 mark with a 1.09 ERA (5 ER in 41.1 IP), 6 saves, 12 walks, and 47 Ks. Chism led the team in appearances (27) and was tied for the lead in saves (6) in 2011.

RHP Stephen CLYNE (2007-08)

Spending parts of two seasons on Coney Island, Clyne registered a 3-3 record with a 2.40 ERA (13 ER in 48.2 IP) in 37 outings in relief. The right-hander accumulated 17 saves, walking 31, and striking out 53 with the Cyclones. Clyne led the squad in saves (8) in 2007.

RHP Yeudy COLÓN (2018-19)

A member of Brooklyn's 2019 New York-Penn League Championship team, Colón was a NYPL All-Star in 2018. In 31 outings from the bullpen, the righty posted a 5-4 clip with a 2.90 ERA (13 ER in 40.1 IP), 4 saves, 32 walks, and 41 strikeouts for the Cyclones.

LHP P.J. CONLON (2015, 2019)

Before going on to make 3 appearances and 2 starts with the New York Mets in 2018, Conlon dominated out of the Cyclones' bullpen in 2015 and returned for a rehab appearance in 2019. The Northern Ireland-born pitcher never allowed an earned run over 21 appearances and 20.2 innings with Brooklyn. Conlon did hold an 0-1 record, but added a save, walked only 4, and struck out 30.

RHP Ryan FRASER (2010)

Fraser thrived as Brooklyn's closer in 2010. The then-21-year-old shined to the tune of a 3-3 mark and a 1.44 ERA (5 ER in 31.1 IP), adding 12 saves, in 26 relief appearances. Fraser walked 20 and struck out 39 en route to New York-Penn League All-Star honors. The former Memphis Tiger led the team in appearances (26) and saves (12).

RHP Saúl GARCÍA (2023-25)

A member of Brooklyn's 2025 South Atlantic League Championship squad, García spent parts of three seasons on Coney Island. After making 3 starts in 2023 and 2024, the Venezuela native shined after moving to the Cyclones' bullpen in 2025. García went 6-2 with a 2.08 ERA (12 ER in 52.0 IP) in 34 outings (3 starts) in his Brooklyn career, adding 6 saves, walking 27, and striking out 76.

RHP Paul GERVASE (2023)

Before making his Major League debut with the Tampa Bay Rays and winning a World Series with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2025, Gervase dominated in relief for Brooklyn. As a 23-year-old in 2023, the North Carolina-born right-hander tallied a 2-2 clip with a 1.72 ERA (9 ER in 47.0 IP), 6 saves, 38 walks, and 76 Ks in 31 relief outings. Gervase was recognized as a South Atlantic League Post-Season All-Star.

RHP Brendan HARDY (2022-23)

Hardy was a reliable part of Brooklyn's bullpen during the 2022 and 2023 seasons. The former 31st-round pick native registered a 1-2 mark with a 2.51 ERA (12 ER in 43.0 IP), 1 save, 27 walks, and 59 whiffs in 32 outings in relief for the Cyclones.

RHP Josh HEJKA (2019, 2021-22, 2024)

The submariner pitched for the Cyclones during their time as a short-season and full-season affiliate, working out of the bullpen during Brooklyn's run to the 2019 New York-Penn League title. The Cyclones' former all-time leader in pitching appearances, Hejka held a 6-3 record with a 2.41 ERA (28 ER in 104.2 IP) over 63 relief outings. The Johns Hopkins alum added 8 saves, walked 25, and punched out 95.

LHP Daniel JUÁREZ (2022-23)

Much like fellow left-hander P.J. Conlon, Juárez never yielded an earned run during his time with the Cyclones. Over 2022 and 2023 seasons, the left-hander went 3-0 with a spotless ERA over 20.0 innings. Juárez earned 1 save in 17 relief outings, walking 9, and striking out 27.

LHP Roy MERRITT (2008)

Merritt sizzled out of Brooklyn's bullpen in 2008 before being promoted straight to High-A St. Lucie. Over 25 relief appearances, the southpaw accumulated a 3-0 record with a 1.49 ERA (7 ER in 42.1 IP). Merritt added 4 saves, 17 walks, and 55 Ks in that span.

RHP Brian METOYER (2019, 2021, 2025)

A member of Brooklyn's last two championship teams in 2019 and 2025, Metoyer returned to health during the latter campaign after missing almost three-full seasons due to injury. In 51 career appearances out of the Cyclones' bullpen, the Natchitoches, La., native went 5-4 with a 3.11 ERA (28 ER in 81.0 IP), 5 saves, 48 walks, and 111 strikeouts.

LHP John MINCONE (2012-13)

A two-time New York-Penn League All-Star, Mincone was a vital part of Brooklyn's relief corps in 2012 and 2013. The Half Hollow Hills East High School alum accumulated a 4-1 mark with a 1.69 ERA (9 ER in 48.0 IP), and 12 saves in 34 relief outings for the Cyclones. Mincone walked only 7 hitters and whiffed 44 with Brooklyn.

RHP Jeremy MIZELL (2006)

Mizell was named a New York-Penn League All-Star in 2006 after tallying a 2-0 record with a 1.34 ERA (5 ER in 33.2 IP) and 1 save in 18 appearances for the Cyclones. The then-23-year-old walked 12 and struck out 25.

RHP Will MORGAN (2007)

Morgan overpowered New York-Penn League hitters during a marvelous 2007 campaign. As a 21-year-old, the right-hander held a perfect 3-0 clip with a 2.02 ERA (8 ER in 35.2 IP), 2 saves, 8 walks, and 39 strikeouts in 22 relief outings. For his efforts, Morgan was named a NYPL All-Star.

RHP Akeel MORRIS (2013)

As a 20-year-old, Morris made 14 appearances and 3 starts for the Cyclones during the 2013 season. The right-hander held a 4-1 mark with a stellar 1.00 ERA (5 ER in 45.0 IP), 1 save, 23 walks, and 60 Ks. Morris went on to make his Major League debut with the Mets in 2015 and appeared in 18 big-league games over three seasons with New York, the Atlanta Braves, and Los Angeles Angels.

RHP Carlos MUNIZ (2003-04)

Prior to making 20 appearances out of the New York Mets bullpen in 2007 and 2008, Muniz pitched in relief over 31 games for the Cyclones in 2003 and 2004. The right-hander accumulated a 3-2 record with a 1.56 ERA (6 ER in 34.2 IP), 16 saves, just 8 walks, and 43 strikeouts.

RHP Billy OXFORD (2018)

Named a 2018 New York-Penn League All-Star, Oxford tallied an impressive 8-1 record and a 1.34 ERA (6 ER in 40.1 IP) over 26 appearances for the Cyclones. As a 22-year-old, the right-hander walked 14 and punched out 26. Oxford led the team in wins (8) and appearances (26) during the season.

RHP Alex PALSHA (2015)

Palsha was recognized as a New York-Penn League All-Star in 2015 and was the only relief pitcher in franchise history to take home Sterling Award honors. In 22 relief outings, the then-23-year-old did not factor into a decision but posted a microscopic 0.36 ERA (1 ER in 24.2 IP), in addition to racking up 13 saves. Palsha walked 9 and struck out 34 and held right-handed hitters to a 3-for-47 ledger (.064) during the season.

RHP Robert PAULK (2002-03, 2005)

Paulk spent parts of three seasons on Coney Island. In 50 all-time appearances with Brooklyn, the right-hander compiled an 8-1 record with a 2.71 ERA (21 ER in 69.2 IP) and 20 saves. Paulk walked 25 and struck out 76. The former 24th round selection is the franchise's all-time leader in saves (20). He also led the team in saves (15) and appearances (27) in 2003.

RHP Michael POWERS (2009)

Named a New York-Penn League All-Star in 2009, Powers pieced together a 3-3 clip with a 4.01 ERA (15 ER in 33.2 IP) and a franchise single-season record 17 saves during the campaign. The right-hander walked 13 and struck out 33 over 30 appearances in 2009.

RHP Mitch RAGAN (2019-21)

Ragan threw for the Cyclones during their time as both a short-season and full-season affiliate. A member of Brooklyn's 2019 New York-Penn League title squad, the right-hander was recognized as a Mid-Season All-Star during the campaign. In 33 appearances (3 starts) with Brooklyn, Ragan tallied a 6-4 record with a 2.32 ERA (16 ER in 62.0 IP), 2 saves, 14 walks, and 59 strikeouts. His 1.33 ERA in 2021 led the team.

RHP Yury SANTANA (2005, 2008)

After playing with Brooklyn in 2005 as a position player, Santana returned in 2008 as stalwart on the mound. As a 25-year-old, the right-hander mustered a 2-4 record, but a 2.45 ERA (7 ER in 25.2 IP) and 13 saves in 27 relief appearances. Santana walked 13 and struck out 37 en route to New York-Penn League All-Star honors.

RHP Jason SCOBIE (2001-03)

A member of the first three teams in Cyclones history, Scobie dominated while splitting time as a starter and reliever. The right-hander accumulated a 5-2 clip with a 1.97 ERA (18 ER in 82.1 IP) and 8 saves over 27 outings (8 starts). Scobie walked 20 and struck out 66 during his time on Coney Island.

RHP Tyson SENG (2011)

Named a 2011 New York-Penn League All-Star, Seng dazzles out of the Cyclones' bullpen that summer. In 17 relief appearances, the then-23-year-old registered a 3-1 mark with a sparkling 0.90 ERA (3 ER in 30.0 IP). Seng racked up a pair of saves and walked only 5, while striking out 32.

RHP Paul SEWALD (2012)

Prior to a 10-year Major League career with the New York Mets, Seattle Mariners, Arizona Diamondbacks, Cleveland Guardians, and Detroit Tigers, Sewald began his professional tenure in Brooklyn. In 16 relief appearances for the Cyclones in 2012, the then-22-year-old posted an 0-2 record, but a 1.88 ERA (6 ER in 28.2 IP) and 4 saves. Sewald issued only 2 walks and whiffed 35 batters.

RHP Joe SMITH (2006)

Prior to 2026, Smith was the only player in franchise history to begin one year on the Cyclones' Opening Day roster and a big-league Opening Day roster the next. As a 22-year-old, the sidearmer made his pro debut with Brooklyn, twirling an 0-1 record and a 0.45 ERA (1 ER in 20.0 IP) with 9 saves in 17 outings. Smith yielded 3 walks and struck out 28 before being promoted straight to Double-A Binghamton. Smith ultimately spent 15 years in MLB with the New York Mets, Cleveland Guardians, Los Angeles Angels, Chicago Cubs, Toronto Blue Jays, Houston Astros, Seattle Mariners, and Minnesota Twins.

RHP Tyler VANDERHEIDEN (2012-13)

Vanderheiden made 29 relief appearances with Brooklyn over the 2012 and 2013 seasons. The Mississippi native compiled a 2-0 clip with a 1.91 ERA (6 ER in 28.1 IP) and went a perfect 12-for-12 in save chances. Vanderheiden issued 11 walks and punched out 24, leading the team in appearances (25) and saves (12) in 2012.

RHP Todd WELDON (2010-11)

Weldon spent a pair of seasons on Coney Island and was recognized as a New York-Penn League All-Star in 2011. In 23 career outings out of Brooklyn's bullpen, the New Mexico native totaled a 4-1 clip with a 2.75 ERA (11 ER in 36.0 IP) and 6 saves. Weldon walked 14 and whiffed 41.

LHP Brad WIECK (2014)

Before a 4-year Major League career with the San Diego Padres and Chicago Cubs, Wieck dazzled in relief for the 'Clones in 2014. The left-hander posted a 1-1 mark with a 1.40 ERA (4 ER in 25.2 IP) in 16 relief appearances, walking 6, and striking out 39.

RHP Joe ZANGHI (2016)

Zanghi was a key part of the Cyclones' bullpen in 2016. As a 21-year-old, the righty compiled a 1-0 record with a 1.23 ERA (4 ER in 29.1 IP) and went 8-for-8 on save tries. Zanghi issued 15 walks and struck out 45 in his lone season on Coney Island.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 23, 2026

Cyclones 25th Anniversary Team Vote: Relief Pitchers - Brooklyn Cyclones

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.