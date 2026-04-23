Cyclones Walked-Off for Second Straight Night at Hudson Valley, 4-3

Published on April 22, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. - For a second straight night, the Cyclones fell to Hudson Valley courtesy of a walk-off home run. 1B Kyle West hit a solo home run off of RHP Bryce Jenkins on the first offering of the bottom of the 9th to win it for Hudson Valley, 4-3. Offensively, Brooklyn batters were held in check to just five hits on the night, four of which were singles. The 'Clones were just 1-for-9 with men in scoring position. The loss is Brooklyn's 6th in the last seven games.

Despite the loss, RHP Parker Carlson and RHP Cristofer Gomez both were excellent out of the Brooklyn 'pen. Both tossed 2.0 scoreless innings, allowing a combined two hits, walking one and striking out two.

Brooklyn put a pair of runs on the board right from the jump. In the bottom of the 1st, 1B Corey Collins launched a sac fly to score the game's first run. One batter later, C Ronald Hernandez would plate a second run on an RBI double.

The Renegades would get one back in the 2nd inning, when LF Josh Moylan collected an RBI double to cut their deficit in half. The run would go down as unearned against RHP Noah Hall, as the scoring run reached on a catcher's interference.

In the 4th, the Renegades would pull out in front. After the first three men reached to load the bases with nobody out, West whacked a two-run single to put the 'Gades in front, 3-2.

After a walk, Hall was pulled in favor of Carlson who came on in a precarious spot: bases loaded, nobody out. Still, a double play and a lineout got Brooklyn out of the frame down by just one.

In the top of the 6th, the 'Clones would pull even. CF John Bay clubbed his 10th RBI of the year - a game-tying line drive RBI single to right.

A wild pitch got Bay to 2nd, but Brooklyn could not bring him home.

The teams traded zeroes in the 7th and 8th, before West launched the first pitch of the home 9th for a solo home run to center field, his second of the season, giving Hudson Valley its second walk-off home run in as many nights.

The Cyclones and Renegades continue their series tomorrow evening at 6:35 from Wappingers Falls. RHP Joel Diaz (0-2, 8.71 ERA) takes the ball for Brooklyn. He'll be opposed by RHP Gerrit Cole (MLB rehab assignment) for Hudson Valley.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 22, 2026

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