Keys Earn Convincing Victory over Blue Rocks

Published on April 22, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Frederick Keys News Release







FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys scored a season-high 18 runs and took down the Wilmington Blue Rocks (Nationals) in game two of six Wednesday night, winning by a score of 18-2 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Led by a nine-run bottom of the seventh inning, the Keys never looked back from the fifth inning on as they scored 17 unanswered runs to win their second straight game against the Blue Rocks in the Key City.

Frederick brought home the game's first run on an RBI single from Victor Figueroa in the bottom of the first, handing the home team the early advantage in game two of the six-game series.

A balk in the top of the second tied things up at one apiece, with Wilmington and Frederick trading runs early Wednesday night.

After both sides went off the board in the third, a solo home run for the Blue Rocks handed them a 2-1 lead in the top of the fourth, but an RBI single from Colin Tuft evened the score at two apiece heading into the fifth in the Key City.

Victor Figueroa hit his team-leading fifth home run of the season in the bottom of the fifth to give his team a 4-2 lead approaching the sixth, as his monster shot put the home team back in front through five innings.

RJ Austin got his first homer of the season in the bottom of the sixth to make it a 5-2 Keys lead, and a two-RBI single from Nate George put Frederick up by five at 7-2 going into the seventh at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Keys exploded for nine more runs with the first one coming in on an RBI single from Leandro Arias.

From there, an RBI single from Ike Irish along with an error in left field put the lead up to nine at 11-2. George added an RBI single of his own to put the margin up to 10, and after another Wilmington error, Vance Honeycutt capped off the nine-run frame with a monster three-run blast to make it a 16-2 Keys lead approaching the eighth inning.

Figueroa hit his second home run of the night in the bottom of the eighth, with his two-run shot putting the Keys up by 16 at 18-2 heading into the ninth in Frederick.

Juan Rojas threw a scoreless top of the ninth and capped off his team's signature game two win, winning by a score of 18-2 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Keys prepare for game three of the six-game series against the Blue Rocks Thursday night, with first pitch set for 7 p.m. at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Thursday represents Ladies Night at the ballpark with there being a Women in Business Card Exchange along with a Women's Professional Clothing Donation Drive. It's also Taphouse Thursday at the ballpark with there being local craft breweries showcasing local beer specials at the 4 1/2 Innings Taphouse.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 22, 2026

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