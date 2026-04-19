Keys Take Down Renegades for Second Straight Night

Published on April 18, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Frederick Keys News Release







FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys earned their second straight home victory Saturday night, taking down the Hudson Valley Renegades (Yankees) by a score of 4-1 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Led by a four-run bottom of the second for the Frederick offense, the Keys held off Hudson Valley down the stretch, as the Keys earned the victory on the same day as their first Major League rehab assignment in Jackson Holliday.

Following both teams going off the board in the first, Orioles second baseman and the current Major League rehab in Holliday turned an inning-ending double play in the top of the second, setting the stage for Frederick to strike first at home.

After a wild pitch scored Braylin Tavera from third and an RBI single from Leandro Arias made it 2-0, Ryan Stafford launched a two-run home run over the left-field wall to cap off a four-run frame in the bottom of the second, making it 4-0 Keys entering the third.

The Renegades got one run back in the top of the third courtesy of an RBI double, but Juaron-Watts Brown got a strikeout to end things in the inning, with his team still ahead by three entering the fourth.

With both teams going off the board in the fourth, Watts-Brown picked up two more strikeouts to cap off his second outing of the season in the top of the fifth, allowing the home team to remain ahead by three approaching the sixth.

After both sides went off the board in the sixth, Boston Bateman picked up a scoreless top of the seventh, taking the game into the eighth with the Keys remaining ahead by three going into the eighth at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Even with both teams still going scoreless in the eighth, Michael Caldon entered the ninth looking for his first save during his opening appearance and ended up recording a scoreless top of the ninth, handing the Keys back-to-back home wins over the Renegades in front of over 7,000 fans Saturday night.

The Keys conclude their first home series of the season Sunday afternoon against the Renegades, with first pitch set for 3 p.m. at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Sunday's game represents the first Sunday Funday of the season presented by Goodwill Industries of Monocacy Valley where fans can play catch in the outfield and get player autographs for 30 minutes after gates open. It will also be another day of the Keys to Reading Program courtesy of Educational Systems Federal Credit Union as well as the Kids Extravaganza Easter Egg Hunt.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 18, 2026

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