Hot Rods Game Notes

Published on April 18, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Let's Try This Again.... An extra-innings loss in Greenville on Friday stopped the Hot Rods from winning their first road series of the season. Bowling Green took three of the first four games in Greenville and look for just one more win to secure the series. A win would represent the 13th series win for the Hot Rods over the Drive in a series that dates back to the inaugural season in Bowling Green. The Hot Rods currently lead the all-time series 58-40.

Connor Can't Be Stopped.... Connor Hujsak has been nearly unstoppable in this week's series against Greenville. Over four games, the outfielder is 10-for-18 (.556) with four doubles, three homers, and five RBI. He has recorded a multi-hit performance in every game this series, including three multi-extra-base hit games. In his latest appearance, he stroked a game-tying, two-run homer in the top of the ninth to push Friday's game to extras.

Yo, Adrian!.... Adrian Santana has reached base safely in 10 consecutive games. During the streak, he is hitting .263, making his way on base with 10 hits and four walks. Santana is currently tied for the seventh-longest active streak in the SAL, trailing the leader Caleb Bonemer of the Winston-Salem with 12-game streak.

Perfect Day at the Poole.... Tom Poole became the first Hot Rods hitter to log a four-RBI game in 2026. He finished Friday's game 2-for-4 with a double, homer, and four RBI. The last Hot Rods hitter to log four RBI in a game was Mac Horvath against the Aberdeen IronBirds on August 1, 2025.

One for the Series.... With a win on Saturday, Bowling Green can take their third series victory of the season. The Hot Rods took two games in a three-game series against Winston Salem to open the season. Last week, they bested the Rome Emperors four games to two. This would be the 13th series victory for Bowling Green over Greenville dating back to 2009.

Gillen Garners Attention.... Theo Gillen was awarded SAL Player of the Week for his performance against the Rome Emperors. He played in five games, going 7-for-17 (.412) with a double, four homers, and eight RBI. Although the numbers are impressive by themselves, they are even more eye-popping when you look at Gillen's start in the Tampa Bay organization. Over 73 games with Single-A Charleston last year, Gillen hit five home runs, nearly matching his season-high in just a two-game span.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 18, 2026

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