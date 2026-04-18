Brooklyn Cyclones Game Notes - Saturday, April 18 - vs. Greensboro (2:00 PM)

Published on April 18, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







The Brooklyn Cyclones (3-9, 3-9) continue their first full six-game home series of the season against the Greensboro Grasshoppers (10-3, 10-3) - the High-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates - on Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. from Maimonides Park in Coney Island, Brooklyn, N.Y.

RHP Joel Díaz (0-2, 8.59) is expected to make the start for the Cyclones. Greensboro is scheduled to counter with RHP Carlson Reed (0-0, 2.57).

Live coverage on the Cyclones Radio Network, Bally Sports Live, and MiLB.tv will begin at 1:45 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT: The Cyclones dropped their third-straight contest to Greensboro on Friday night, 3-2...2B Mitch Voit launched his second homer of the year in the defeat...Still, Brooklyn was held to just two hits on the day as the Grasshoppers needed just 2 arms to cover the 9.0 innings...Brooklyn did not collect a hit until the 7th inning on a double from CF John Bay...Despite the loss, Brooklyn arms continued to rack up the strikeouts...5 Brooklyn pitchers combined to strike out 18 Greensboro batters...The 18 K's tie the single-season high for Brooklyn, who also punched out 18 on April 10 at Jersey Shore.

25th ANNIVERSARY: The Cyclones celebrate their 25th anniversary season in 2026...Since the inaugural 2001 campaign, Brooklyn has captured 3 league titles...The Cyclones shared the New York-Penn League crown with the Williamsport Crosscutters in their first season before taking home the final NYPL title in 2019...Brooklyn captured its first full-season championship in 2025, going 4-0 in the postseason against Greensboro and Hub City...Entering play on Saturday, the Cyclones hold a record of 1,121-963 (.538) in the regular season.

GRAB SOME PINE: Brooklyn pitchers struck out 18 hitters in Friday's loss to Greensboro...It is already the second time this year the staff has accomplished the feat and the first time doing so in a 9-inning game...On Friday, RHPs Wyatt Hudepohl (6), Bryce Jenkins (2), Hoss Brewer (3), Joe Charles (4), and Juan Arnaud (3) were stupendous, striking out 18 while walking only 3...The last time Brooklyn arms whiffed 18 over 9.0 innings was in a 6-1 win at Aberdeen on June 18, 2025...The franchise record for punchouts is 22, set in a 20-inning contest on June 17, 2016, vs. Staten Island.

NEVER SAY NEVER: Despite dropping 3 of the first 4 this week against Greensboro, the Cyclones bats have shown no quit...Of Brooklyn's 21 runs scored through the first 3 games, 9 of them have come in the 7th inning or later - nearly 43% of their total offensive output this week...Brooklyn scored their only runs on Friday in the 7th and 8th, plating a pair in each inning...Additionally, the Cyclones scored two in the 9th on Thursday as their comeback bid fell short, while the 'Clones bats scratched across two in the 9th on Wednesday, while plating three in the 8th in Tuesday's win on INF Mitch Voit's three-run shot.

HIM-ENEZ: INF Antonio Jimenez homered in back-to-back contests on Wednesday and Thursday...Half of Jimenez's six hits this year have gone for extra bases (2 HR, 1 2B)...The 21-year-old enjoyed an impressive campaign in his lone collegiate season at the University of Central Florida, slashing .329/.407/.575, before playing in 26 games with Single-A St. Lucie down the stretch last year.

THE COMEBACK REPORT: RHP A.J. Minter continued his big-league rehab assignment with Brooklyn on Thursday night, allowing just 1 unearned run in the 6th inning...Minter gave up just 1 hit, on a broken-bat single, and struck out a batter...The southpaw is working his way back from left lat surgery...Minter signed with New York in January of last year...Minter pitched in 13 games out of the Mets' bullpen last year, collecting a 1.64 ERA over 11 innings...He did not pitch from April 26th on...The 32-year-old did pitch twice with St. Lucie on rehab over the past week or so, amassing two scoreless, hitless innings while facing the minimum six batters and striking out one in each outing.

ROSTER MOVES: The Cyclones added OF Heriberto Rincón to their roster on Friday...The 20-year-old is the youngest player on Brooklyn's roster...Rincón has yet to make his stateside debut after spending the first 3 years of his professional career in the Dominican Summer League...With the DSL Mets Orange in 2025, the outfielder slashed .314/.383/.438/.821 in 53 games with 42 runs scored, 16 extra-base hits, 2 home runs, 27 RBI, and 34 stolen bases...Rincón's 34 steals were tied for the 5th most in the DSL.

HALL OF FAME: RHP Noah Hall continued to climb the Cyclones' all-time pitching leaderboard in his start on Thursday night against Greensboro...The 25-year-old held the best hitting team in the league to just 3 runs over 5.0 frames...Hall has 140 Ks in his Brooklyn career, having passed RHP Garrison Bryant (135) and LHP Felipe De La Cruz (133) for 2nd and 3rd, respectively, on the all-time list in early April at Jersey Shore...The Charlotte, N.C. native now trails only RHP Jaison Vilera (173) on Brooklyn's career strikeout list...Hall's start on Thursday was the 28th with the 'Clones, passing De La Cruz for 2nd on the all-time chart...The right-hander is also 3rd in career innings pitched (139.0), trailing Bryant (143.1) for 2nd...In 2025, Hall ranked 2nd in the South Atlantic League in ERA (2.72) and batting average against (.200)...He also finished 5th in strikeouts (115), tied for 5th in double plays induced (9), 6th in innings (112.2), 9th in WHIP (1.27), and tied for 10th in starts (21)...Hall became the first player in franchise history to start multiple Opening Days in 2025 and started his 3rd-straight Opening Day in 2026.

MONEY MITCH: INF Mitch Voit has been heating up at the plate...The 2025 Mets first-round pick homered for the second time this week in Friday's defeat at the hands of Greensboro...The former Michigan Wolverine started just 3-for-23 to begin his 'Clones career, but is now 7-for-his-last-19, including 2 multi-hit efforts with a pair of long balls over his last 5 contests.

EXTRA! EXTRA!: Brooklyn secured its second-straight extra-inning victory in Saturday's 6-3 triumph in 10 frames at Jersey Shore...The extra-inning wins are Brooklyn's first two since their 11-inning, 6-5 triumph vs. Hub City on August 17, 2025...LF Nick Roselli provided the walk-off RBI single in that contest...The victory was Brooklyn's first in extra frames on the road since a 6-3 win in 10 innings at Rome on May 10, 2024...Brooklyn has played 3 consecutive extra-inning contests for the first time since June 26-28, 2019, at Aberdeen and vs. Lowell...The Cyclones won all 3 of those games, 2-1 in 10 innings at Aberdeen on June 26, 4-3 in 10 innings at Aberdeen on June 27, and 5-4 in 11 frames on June 28 vs. Lowell...2B Luke Ritter capped a 5-hit game on June 28 with the walk-off RBI single.

BULLPENS ON PARADE: The Cyclones' relief staff was marvelous in last Tuesday's loss at Jersey Shore, not allowing an earned run over 5.1 innings...RHPs Parker Carlson, Bryce Jenkins, and Garrett Stratton (SV) all contributed scoreless efforts entirely, while RHP Brett Banks permitted 3 unearned runs...On Saturday, Stratton and RHPs Cristopher Gomez and Danis Correa united to toss 5.2 innings of 1-hit scoreless relief in Brooklyn's 6-3 come-from-behind win in 10 innings at Jersey Shore...Through 12 games, Cyclones relief arms have registered the most punchouts in the circuit (88...For the season, Brooklyn's bullpen has accumulated a 30.56% strikeout rate.

BALL MAGNET: OF John Bay tied a South Atlantic League single-game record, getting plunked by 3 pitches, on Thursday night, and was drilled again in Friday's loss to Greensboro...The 24-year-old is the first SAL player to get drilled 3 times in one game since Bay was also hit on 3 occasions on September 7, 2025, at Jersey Shore...In 151 career plate appearances, the Shattuck, Okla., native has been hit 13 times (8.61%).

2025 IN REVIEW: A memorable 2025 saw the Cyclones capture their first-ever South Atlantic League Championship...Brooklyn swept their way through the postseason, compiling a perfect 4-0 record with two-game sweeps over Greensboro in the North Division Finals and Hub City in the South Atlantic League Championship Series...It was just the second time Brooklyn inked a playoff spot as a full-season affiliate, joining the 2022 squad...The Cyclones' first-half record of 46-20 was good enough to earn them the first-half crown...Brooklyn was 26-39 in the 2nd half before running the table in the postseason.

WELCOME TO NEW YORK!: In addition to a steady dose of returners, the Cyclones have plenty of new faces to kick-start the new year...Of note, 2025 Mets first-round selection INF Mitch Voit joins the squad, in addition to his draft-classmate, third-round pick, INF Antonio Jimenez...Additionally, C Daiverson Gutiérrez projects to be a force in the middle of the lineup...Voit, Jimenez, and Gutiérrez rank as the 7th, 16th, and 25th prospects in the organization, respectively, according to MLB Pipeline...In all, the Cyclones have nine new players on their Opening Day roster.

PUT IT IN THE (HISTORY) BOOKS!: Last year's Cyclones squad set a new single-season franchise record for wins with 72...The 2022 club (70-54) is the only other team in Brooklyn history to register 70 or more wins...The Cyclones' 72 wins and .550 winning percentage were the franchise's best at the full-season level...The inaugural 2001 team holds the organizational high-water mark for winning percentage (.684).

NEW SHERIFF IN TOWN: Eduardo Núñez grabs the reins as Brooklyn's manager for 2026, serving as the 16th skipper in franchise history...Núñez takes over after serving as Brooklyn's hitting coach in 2024 and bench coach for the 2025 championship-winning squad...The 40-year-old replaces Gilbert Gómez, who joined the Mets coaching staff as New York's first base and outfield coach for 2026...Núñez joined the Mets organization before the 2021 campaign, and previously held positions in the organization with St. Lucie and in both the Florida Complex League and Dominican Summer League...He also worked on Team Puerto Rico's staff in the 2023 and 2026 World Baseball Classic.

SWIPER KEEP SWIPING: Brooklyn had a record-setting season on the basepaths in 2025...The Cyclones set a new franchise single-season record on July 9 vs. Wilmington when 2B A.J. Ewing stole the team's 182nd base of the campaign, surpassing the previous mark of 181 set by the 2024 squad...In 2025, Brooklyn nabbed 257 stolen bases, good for the 2nd most in the South Atlantic League, behind only Aberdeen (314)...Brooklyn had 2 players with 30-plus steals, 5 players with 20-plus steals, 8 players with 10 or more steals, and 14 players with 5 or more...The Cyclones' 7-6 win vs. Wilmington on April 29 saw them nab a franchise record 9 stolen bases, courtesy of 7 players...The mark topped a previous high of 8 on August 2, 2017, vs. Tri-City.

BROOKLYN TO THE BIGS: After 14 former Cyclones made their Major League debuts in 2025, 3 alumni have already accomplished the feat early in 2026...RHP Cameron Foster made his debut for the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday night in Cleveland...A member of the 2023 squad, Foster worked 1.2 scoreless frames out of Baltimore's bullpen...OF Carson Benge, who started last season with Brooklyn, started for the Mets in right field on Opening Day in Queens just 12 months later...Benge was a force to be reckoned with during his time in High-A, logging a near .900 OPS across his 60 games in the South Atlantic League, earning SAL Post-Season All-Star honors...Additionally, from last year's team, RHP Anthony Nunez, who was traded for OF Cedric Mullins at last year's deadline, made his debut with the Orioles on March 28 after making Baltimore's Opening Day roster...The righty tossed 2.0 shutout innings...In Brooklyn last season, Nunez pitched to a sub-1.00 ERA (0.63) across 10 games out of the bullpen...Last year's 14 debuts in a single season set a new single-season franchise record.

AMAZIN' STARTS HERE: According to MLB Pipeline, the Cyclones hold 3 of the Mets' Top 30 prospects...Those are INF Mitch Voit (7), and INF Antonio Jimenez (16), and C Daiverson Gutiérrez (25)...All three are also considered Top 30 prospects according to Baseball America and SNY...BA has Voit at 8, Jimenez at 19, and Gutiérrez at 23, while SNY lists Voit at 10, Jimenez at 20, and Gutiérrez at 27...Baseball America also ranked INF Colin Houck as the organization's No. 35 farmhand entering 2026.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 18, 2026

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