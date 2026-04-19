Claws Topple Emperors 13-2 on Saturday

Published on April 18, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







ROME, GA - The BlueClaws used a seven run ninth inning to pull clear of Rome and top the Emperors 13-2 on Saturday night in Georgia.

Jersey Shore improves to 8-5 on the year and have taken three of the first five games from the Emperors in this six game series.

Rome took the lead in the first off Sam Highfill, loading the bases with nobody out. A wild pitch scored the first run of the game, but that would be the only run Highfill surrendered in his five innings of work.

Jersey Shore took the lead in the second on a two run home run by Jose Colmenares.

The BlueClaws added runs on a Brock Vradenburg RBI double and Luke Davis groundout in the third. Devin Saltiban then doubled home a run in the sixth for a 5-1 BlueClaws lead.

Highfill came out after five innings, allowing one run on one hit. He earned his first win of the season.

Juan Amarante followed and gave up one run in 2.2 innings of relief.

The BlueClaws added seven runs in the ninth inning including an RBI single from Colmenares, a two-run single from Joel Dragoo, and a two runs double from Kodey Shojinaga.

With the win, the BlueClaws have already reached double-digit runs four times this year, in their first 13 games. They did so seven times all of last year.

Saltiban had three hits one day after his eight game hitting streak was snapped while Colmenares and Nick Biddison had two hits for the BlueClaws. Biddison scored three runs in the win. Colmenares and Dragoo each drove in three.

Starter Colin Daniel (0-1) gave up four runs in 4.1 innings and took the loss for Rome.

The teams finish their series on Sunday at 1:05 pm. RHP Reese Dutton starts for the BlueClaws.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 18, 2026

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