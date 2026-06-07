Cyclones Roll to 12-4 Win over Claws on Saturday

Published on June 6, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Daviel Hurtado threw 5.1 innings and gave up one run while striking out five as Brooklyn topped the BlueClaws 12-4 on Saturday.

The Cyclones (21-34) have taken the last three from Jersey Shore (22-33) and four of five in this series.

.Brooklyn stormed to the lead with three runs in the third inning. They took the lead on a two run double from Grae Kessinger and then Ronald Hernadez added an RBI double of his own on the next pitch from Ryan Dromboski.

Already leading 3-0, the Cyclones added five more in the fourth. Jamari Baylor, who played 10 games for the BlueClaws in 2023, had a two run double. Mitch Voit followed with a two run home run. Another run scored on a wild pitch.

The BlueClaws would score later on on a two run triple form JOel Dragoo and a two run double from Nick Biddison.

Biddison had two hits for the BlueClaws, both of which were doubles.

Hurtado (1-0) earned his first win. BlueClaws starter Ryan Dromboski (2-5) took the loss, allowing eight runs, six earned, in 3.1 innings of work.

The teams finish their series on Sunday at 1:05 pm. RHP Reese Dutton starts for Jersey Shore.

-Jersey Shore BlueClaws-







South Atlantic League Stories from June 6, 2026

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