Renegades Fall Short After Stormy Delay

Published on June 6, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Frederick, MD - The Hudson Valley Renegades dropped a heartbreaker to the Frederick Keys 8-6 on Saturday night at Nymeo Field.

The game was delayed by one hour, 15 minutes at the start by thunderstorms in the area.

The game featured three lead changes and ended on game-ending triple play hit into by Core Jackson in the top of the ninth. It was the first triple play hit into by the Renegades since Luis Trevino on 8/29/19 at Staten Island.

Hudson Valley batters hit two more home runs tonight, and have hit 20 home runs in their last 11 games. The Renegades are now 9-5 in games in which they hit two-or-more HR.

Hudson Valley moves to 6-11 against Frederick this season, and 6-5 against them at Nymeo Field.

The Renegades did not commit an error on Saturday, and are now 14-6 in games in which they do not commit an error.

RHP Chase Hampton (3.0 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 5 K) allowed five runs to score in the bottom of the third inning in the sixth start of his Minor League rehab assignment (third with Hudson Valley).

Hampton retired the first six batters he faced in the game before giving up five runs on three hits in the third.

Hampton set a new season-high with five strikeouts. He had previously struck out three batters on four occasions.

This was Hampton's shortest start with the Renegades by innings pitched.

Hampton allowed a home run to Victor Figueroa, the first home run he has allowed with the Renegades this season. Figueroa has homered in three straight starts in the series, and has hit five home runs and has 18 RBIs against Hudson Valley this season.

SS Kaeden Kent (4-for-5, 3 2B) had his first four-hit game of the season and has hits in seven of his last eight plate appearances.

Kent became the first Renegades batter to record three doubles in a regular season game since Spencer Henson on 8/18/2022 at Brooklyn. It was just the third three-double game in the Yankees Era (2021-Present), and seventh by a Renegade since MiLB game logs are available online (2005-Present).

Kent's four-hit performance was also his team-leading 21st multi-hit game of the season. He leads the SAL and all High-A batters in hits with 67 on the season.

Kent leads the team with 14 doubles on the season, which ranks tied for third in the SAL.

R H E LOB SERIES HUDSON VALLEY 6 9 0 5 2 FREDERICK 8 10 2 5 3

HOME RUNS (2026 TOTAL / INNING / RUNNERS ON BASE / OUTS / PITCHER / SCORE AFTER HR)

STARTING TIME: 7:15 GAME-TIME TEMPERATURE: 85 degrees WINNING PITCHER: Joe Glassey (1-0) LOSING PITCHER: Thomas Balboni (0-1) SAVE: Todd Kniebbe (1)

TIME OF GAME: 2:50 (1:15) ATTENDANCE: 7,535 PITCH COUNTS (Total Pitches-Strikes): RENEGADES: Chase Hampton (61-35)

KEYS: Yeiber Cartaya (88-58)

HUDSON VALLEY Roderick Arias (#4 / Top 2 / 0 on / 2 outs / Yeiber Cartaya / 1-0 HV) Eric Genther (#5 / Top 6 / 0 on / 0 out / Brandon Downer / 5-4 FRE)

FREDERICK Victor Figueroa (#14 / Bot 3 / 2 on / 2 outs / Chase Hampton / 5-3 FRE)

POSTGAME NOTES HUDSON VALLEY RENEGADES (25-30) at FREDERICK KEYS (34-19) Saturday, June 6, 2026

DH Eric Genther (2-for-4, R, HR, 2 RBI) hit his fifth home run of the season in the top of the sixth inning off Brandon Downer.

All five of Genther's home runs have come in his last 16 games played. During that stretch, Genther is batting .250/.365/.517 (15-for-60) with 6 R, 1 2B, 5 HR, 17 RBI, 10 BB, 17 K.

2B Roderick Arias (2-for-4, 2 R, HR, 2 RBI, SB) had his second straight multi-hit game and homered for the second straight game.

This is the first time this season that Arias has homered in back-to-back games.

LHP Tanner Bauman (2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K) threw two scoreless innings of relief and now has back-to-back scoreless appearances.

RHP Bryce Warrecker (1.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K) had his second straight scoreless appearance, and now has not allowed a run in eight of his 10 appearances this season.

UPCOMING PROBABLE PITCHERS Date Renegades Starter Opponent Starter Time Sunday, June 7 LHP Franyer Herrera (3-2, 3.75) RHP JT Quinn (2-0, 3.24) 3 p.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 6, 2026

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