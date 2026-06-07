'burgers Compile 14 Hits, Score Seven In First Four Innings

Published on June 6, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Spartanburgers put the pressure on the Dash from the start on Saturday night, scoring runs each of the first four innings. After jumping out to an early lead, Hub City (27-28) kept Winston Salem (33-23) at arm's length the rest of the way and won 9-4.

All nine 'Burgers in the lineup reached base; Hub City smacked 14 hits and walked 10 times. Yeison Morrobel, Malcolm Moore and Luke Hanson, the top three hitters in the Spartanburgers' order, recorded three hits apiece.

Morrobel scored the game's first run after leading off the top of the first with a walk. Hub City loaded the bases against Grant Umberger (5-4), and Paxton Kling hustled out a ground ball to prevent an inning-ending double play and allow Morrobel to score.

Winston-Salem responded quickly in the bottom of the first. Starter Ismael Agreda gave up a single to Ely Brown, then Caleb Bonemer hammered a home run. The Dash led 2-1 after the first.

The Spartanburgers made sure the Dash lead did not last long. Ben Hartl doubled to start the second. After a pair of walks from Antonis Macias and Chandler Pollard, Moore ripped a double to the right-center gap which the bases and gave Hub City a 4-2 lead. Moore advanced to third on the play after a throwing error and scored later in the inning on a Hanson sacrifice fly.

As Agreda settled in with a three-run lead, the 'Burgers bats kept pressing. In the top of the third, Kling and Maxton Martin singled against new reliever Jake Curtis. With runners on the corners, Hartl lifted a sacrifice fly to score Kling. In the fourth, Morrobel doubled, advanced to third on a groundout and crossed the plate after a wild pitch.

Anthony Susac (W, 3-2) entered in place of Agreda for the fifth. Winston-Salem scored runs in the fifth and sixth against Susac, cutting the Spartanburgers lead to 7-4. After 1 2/3 innings, Susac was swapped out for Luke Savage, who finished the sixth.

The 'Burgers continued to force the issue against Dash reliever Frankeli Arias. The left-hander walked four batters through 1 2/3 innings. In the seventh, Pollard reached after four balls, stole second, and came around to score on a Morrobel single. Hub City led 8-4 at the seventh inning stretch.

The bullpen flew close to the sun in the bottom of the eighth. Savage gave up a leadoff single, induced a lineout, then walked a pair. Cole Stasio (S, 4) came out of the 'pen and stranded the bases loaded with a strikeout and popout. Facing Jake Peppers, a three-hit ninth led to one more Moore RBI double for good measure. Stasio sat down the Dash to earn the second Spartanburgers win of the week.

After losing each of the first three games of the series by one run, the 'Burgers can secure a series split with a win Sunday. Hub City right-hander D.J. McCarty (1-3, 6.61 ERA) squares off with minor league rehabber Mason Adams (0-1, 2.25).







South Atlantic League Stories from June 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.