Hot Rods Game Notes

Published on June 6, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bounceback Beauties... Through 54 games this year, the Hot Rods have suffered back-to-back losses on only three occasions. The most recent happening was on April 29 and 30 of May, with the Hot Rods dropping consecutive games in Rome, Georgia. Bowling Green lost three straight games, a season-high, during the first road trip of the season in Greenville between April 17 and 19. Overall, the Hot Rods are 10-4 in games following a loss.

Sensational Six... The Rays No. 12 prospect Caden Bodine has recorded an RBI in six consecutive games. The catcher has logged each of his first 13 RBI during this six-game span. Over this stretch, Bodine is10-for-28 (.357) with one double and three homers. On May 30 against the Hudson Valley, Bodine drove in six runs, the most by a Hot Rods hitter this season. Bodine was the 12th player in franchise history to log six or more RBI in a single game.

Seven is the Number... The Hot Rods magic number to clinch a first-half postseason spot is seven. Bowling Green holds a 6.5 game lead over the Winston-Salem Dash in the SAL South Division. Any combination of seven Hot Rods wins or Dash losses will secure Bowling Green a first-half title.

Swiper Keeps Swiping... In 2026, the Hot Rods have logged the top four base-stealing games in franchise history. The Hot Rods set the franchise record on May 29 in Hudson Valley with 10 swipes against the Renegades. Bowling Green logged nine stolen bases on May 14 against the Drive, second-most. The Hot Rods have recorded eight steals four times in team history, including April 16 against Greenville and June 4 against Wilmington.

Jumping for June... Emilien Pitre enjoyed May, finishing last month with a .338 average (26-for-77) with seven doubles, one triple, two homers, and 22 RBI. His momentum has carried through the first four games of June. Pitre has started 8-for-15 with one double, one triple, and three RBI. Since the beginning of May, Pitre has raised his batting average from .189 to .296 coming into Saturday.

Consistency is Key... The Rays No. 16 prospect Jose Urbina improved over the month of May. The righty started five games in May, finishing the month with a 2-0 record and a 3.80 ERA. Urbina turned in four outings of 5.0 or more innings, including a season-high 6.0 frame performance on May 7 against the Brooklyn Cyclones. He let up no more than three runs in any outing in May, finishing three of his five starts surrendering two.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 6, 2026

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