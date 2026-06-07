Keys Turn Triple Play to Seal Star Wars Night Victory

Published on June 6, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Frederick Keys News Release







FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys defeated the Hudson Valley Renegades (Yankees) 8-6 Saturday night to secure their third victory of the week and improve to 11-6 in the season series.

First pitch was pushed back an hour and 15 minutes due to a heavy thunderstorm at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium. After the delay, Yeiber Cartaya began his seventh start for the Keys while striking out five of the first seven batters he faced.

Hudson Valley struck first with a solo home run by Roderick Arias in the second inning. The homer was his fourth of the year and his second in as many games. The Renegades carried that lead into the third inning after Chase Hampton struck out four batters through the first two innings of his fourth start with Hudson Valley.

The Renegades added to their lead in the third with two runs off two hits and an error. South Atlantic League hit leader Kaeden Kent drove in the first run with a double before Core Jackson scored on a single from Eric Genther.

Down three runs in the bottom of the third, the Keys began to chip away. Elis Cuevas scored on a single from Leandro Arias before Yasmil Bucce scored on a sacrifice fly from Wehiwa Aloy. Victor Figueroa stood in after Aloy with two on base and two outs. He delivered for the Keys with a three-run home run to left field, giving the Keys their first lead of the game at 5-3.

The Keys held the lead through the sixth inning as Cartaya went five innings, allowing three runs on four hits while striking out a tied season-high seven batters.

Hudson Valley got back on the board in the sixth inning after Genther found his second RBI of the game as he homered to right-center field. Following the home run, the Renegades would score two additional runs against Brandon Downer. Kyle West doubled and was driven in on a single by Arias who would score the sixth run for the Renegades on a passed ball later in the inning.

Vance Honeycutt walked in the bottom of the sixth inning and scored after singles by Cuevas and Bucce. The game went as a tie into the bottom of the seventh before Enrique Bradfield Jr. singled and Arias reached on an unsuccessful fielder's choice. With the game tied with two runners on base the Renegades made a pitching change, bringing in Aaron Nixon for Thomas Balboni. Nixon retired Aloy, nearly stranding two runners before a two-run double off the bat of Figueroa gave the Keys an 8-6 lead approaching the eighth.

Joe Glassy got the Keys into the eighth inning from the bullpen, throwing 1.2 innings of scoreless ball while striking out four batters. He gave way to Todd Kniebbe who got the final five outs of the game. He got the final two outs in the eighth inning with a fly ball and a groundball.

The Keys led 8-6 in the top of the ninth. Camden Troyer walked to leadoff and was followed by Kent with a single. With the go-ahead run at bat, the Keys turned a 5-4-3 triple play to seal the victory. Aloy at third caught the ball on the fly, tossed to Alfredo Velasquez at second for the first force-out before he tossed to Figueroa at first for the third and final out.

The series finale between the Keys and Renegades takes place Sunday afternoon, with first pitch set for 3 p.m. at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Sunday's game represents Sunday Funday presented by Goodwill Industries of Monocacy Valley, with pre-game catch in the outfield and player autographs available before the game. It will also be Meme Day along with the End of School Year Bash presented by Kiddie Academy.

-www.FrederickKeys.com-







South Atlantic League Stories from June 6, 2026

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