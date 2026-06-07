All Nine In The Cyclones' Lineup Pick Up A Hit, Five Drive In Multiple Runs

Published on June 6, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







LAKEWOOD, NJ - The Brooklyn Cyclones continued their torrid stretch on Saturday night, erupting for 12 runs on 10 hits in a 12-4 rout of the Jersey Shore BlueClaws at ShoreTown Ballpark.

All nine Brooklyn starters recorded at least one hit as the Cyclones (21-34) secured their first road series victory of the season. The win also marked Brooklyn's second consecutive series triumph, improving the club's recent run to seven wins in its last eight games and 10 victories in its last 13 contests.

Scoreless through two innings, the Cyclones' offense erupted in the top of the third.

LF Trace Willhoite led off the inning with a double and moved to third on a groundout. Following a walk and a stolen base by 2B Mitch Voit, SS Grae Kessinger lined a two-run double into the left-center field gap to open the scoring and give the Cyclones a 2-0 lead. C Ronald Hernandez followed with an RBI double of his own, extending the advantage to 3-0.

An inning later, Brooklyn put the game out of reach.

After a dropped foul pop-up gave him a second chance, 3B Colin Houck singled to center with one out. Willhoite was then hit by a pitch before DH Jamari Baylor ripped a two-run double down the left-field line, pushing the lead to 5-0.

Voit followed with even more damage, launching the second pitch he saw onto the berm in right-center field for a two-run homer. The 2025 first-round pick's team-high-tying seventh home run of the season stretched the lead to 7-0.

The Cyclones weren't finished. Kessinger drew a walk and eventually came around to score after a balk, a passed ball, and a wild pitch, capping a five-run inning and increasing the lead to 8-0.

Jersey Shore (22-33) broke up the shutout in the sixth. With two runners aboard and two outs, LF Joel Dragoo hit a fly ball down the right-field line that popped in and out of the right fielder's glove for a two-run triple, trimming Brooklyn's lead to 8-2.

In the eighth, the Cyclones continued to pour it on.

Back-to-back walks to Kessinger and Hernandez set the stage for 1B Corey Collins, who crushed a two-run double over the center fielder's head to make it 10-2.

Later in the inning, consecutive walks to RF John Bay and Houck loaded the bases with two outs. Willhoite then laced a ground-rule double into the right-center field gap, bringing home two more runs and extending Brooklyn's lead to double-digits, 12-2.

The BlueClaws scratched across two more runs in the bottom of the inning. With two on and two out, 2B Nick Biddison cracked a two-run double down the right field line to pull Jersey Shore within eight, 12-4.

LHP Daviel Hurtado (1-0) was superb, earning the first victory of his High-A career. The 21-year-old was charged with one run on only one hit over a season-high 5.1 innings. Hurtado issued one walk and punched out five.

RHP Ryan Dromboski (2-5) took the loss for Jersey Shore after surrendering eight runs, six earned, on seven hits over 3.1 innings. The Hamilton, N.J. native walked two and struck out five.

The Cyclones will try to stretch their win streak to four in the series finale on Sunday afternoon. RHP Noah Hall (0-4, 6.08), who sits one strikeout shy of tying the franchise's all-time record, is expected to make the start for Brooklyn. Jersey Shore is scheduled to counter with RHP Reese Dutton (3-3, 2.63). First pitch from ShoreTown Ballpark is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 6, 2026

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