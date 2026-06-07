Spartanburgers Overpower Dash Early in 9-4 Triumph

Published on June 6, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem Dash News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Winston-Salem Dash (33-23) battled back after an early deficit, but the Hub City Spartanburgers (27-28) used a five-run first two innings and a 13-hit attack to claim a 9-4 victory on Saturday night at Truist Stadium.

The Dash struck first offensively.

After Hub City plated a run in the top of the first, Caleb Bonemer answered immediately in the bottom half. Following a leadoff single from Ely Brown, Bonemer launched a two-run home run to left-center field, giving Winston-Salem a 2-1 advantage.

Bonemer's home run went 455 feet in distance and woke up a crowd of 6,000 at Truist Stadium.

The lead was short-lived.

Hub City erupted for four runs in the second inning. A three-run double from Malcolm Moore highlighted the rally before a sacrifice fly from Luke Hanson pushed the Spartanburgers in front 5-2.

The visitors continued to add on over the next several innings. A sacrifice fly from Ben Hartl in the third and a wild pitch in the fourth stretched the lead to 7-2.

Winston-Salem chipped away.

Bonemer doubled home a run in the fifth after a Hub City error allowed T.J. McCants to reach base, cutting the deficit to 7-3. An inning later, Boston Smith connected on a solo home run to left-center field to make it a three-run game.

However, the Dash could never get closer.

Hub City answered with an RBI single from Yeison Morrobel in the seventh before Moore delivered another RBI double in the ninth to provide the final margin. Despite the loss, Bonemer finished with a multi-hit game, going 2-for-3 with a home run, double, and three RBIs.

The Dash put the tying run on base in the eighth, loading the bases with one out, but Hub City escaped the threat and maintained control the rest of the way.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 6, 2026

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