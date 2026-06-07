Hot Rods Fight Through Rain for 5-2 Win against Blue Rocks

Published on June 6, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Wilmington, Delaware - Jose Urbina tossed 5.0 strong innings, and the Bowling Green Hot Rods (40-15) came back strong after an hour and 16-minute rain delay, finishing the night with a 5-2 win over the Wilmington Blue Rocks (27-28) on Saturday at Frawley Stadium in Wilmington, Delaware.

The Hot Rods offense plated a run in the top of the first inning against Blue Rocks starter Alexander Meckley. Caden Bodine walked, took second on a wild pitch, and advanced to third on a balk. One out later, Emilien Pitre walked and stole second base. Aidan Smith stepped in and lined a single to left, scoring both runners, giving the Hot Rods a 2-0 advantage.

Wilmington responded with a run in the bottom of the second inning against Urbina. Elijah Green collected a one-out single and stole second base. One out later, Randal Diaz lined a single to center, driving in Green, making it a 2-1 game.

Another run came around to score for the Blue Rocks against Urbina in the bottom of the third. With two outs, Ronny Cruz singled and moved to second on a balk. Kevin Bazzell singled to right, scoring Cruz, tying the game at 2-2.

After the conclusion of the fifth inning, rain rolled in, forcing the tarp onto the field. The game resumed after a one hour and 16-minute delay.

Bowling Green came back from the break and drove in two runs against Wilmington reliever Eiker Huizi. Theo Gillen walked, Bodine and Nathan Flewelling each singled, loading the bases. Pitre pushed in the first run with a walk, and Aidan Smith lifted a sacrifice fly to left to score the second run, resulting in a 4-2 Bowling Green lead.

The Hot Rods tagged on one more run in the top of the seventh against Blue Rocks reliever Tucker Biven. Marshall Toole led off with a walk and advanced to second on a Gillen base hit. Bodine singled to left, plating Toole, increasing the Hot Rods advantage to 5-2.

Andrew Lindsey, Junior William, and Jacob Kmatz combined for 4.0 scoreless innings of relief, slamming the door for a 5-2 Hot Rods victory.

Urbina (3-3) was given the win, allowing two runs on eight hits while striking out seven. Huizi (4-2) received the loss, surrendering two runs on two hits, walking three and striking out one. Kmatz (6) earned the save, hurling 1.0 perfect inning of relief with one strikeout.

The Hot Rods and Blue Rocks play the finale of a six-game series on Sunday with a 12:05 PM CT first pitch at Frawley Stadium. Bowling Green will send out RHP Jacob Kisting (2-0, 1.03) against Wilmington LHP Gavin Bruni (2-2, 7.07).

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 6, 2026

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