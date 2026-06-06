Brooklyn Cyclones Game Notes - Saturday, June 6 - at Jersey Shore (7:05 PM ET)

Published on June 6, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







The Brooklyn Cyclones (20-34, 20-34) continue a six-game series against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws (22-32, 22-32) - the High-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies - on Saturday evening at 7:05 p.m. ET from ShoreTown Ballpark in Lakewood, N.J.

LHP Daviel Hurtado (0-0, 0.00) is expected to make the start for the Cyclones. The BlueClaws are scheduled to counter with RHP Ryan Dromboski (2-4, 4.20).

Live coverage on the Cyclones Radio Network, Bally Sports Live, and MiLB.tv will begin at 6:50 p.m. ET.

LAST TIME OUT: The Cyclones used a trio of home runs to top Jersey Shore 6-3 on Friday night...Despite being held to just four hits on the night, the Brooklyn offense was powered by home runs from 1B Corey Collins, LF Yonatan Henríquez, and 3B Colin Houck...Collins and Henríquez connected on back-to-back home runs on back-to-back pitches with two outs in the 3rd to turn a 1-0 deficit into a 4-1 lead...RHP Dakota Hawkins made the spot start for the Cyclones in a bullpen game and tossed 3.0 innings, allowing just one earned run...Five Cyclones pitchers combined to limit the BlueClaws to three runs (one earned) on just six hits and two walks with eight strikeouts...The win was Brooklyn's sixth in their last seven games and ensures the Cyclones at least a split for the third consecutive series.

25th ANNIVERSARY: The Cyclones celebrate their 25th anniversary season in 2026...Since the inaugural 2001 campaign, Brooklyn has captured 3 league titles...The Cyclones shared the New York-Penn League crown with the Williamsport Crosscutters in their first season before taking home the final NYPL title in 2019...Brooklyn captured its first full-season championship in 2025, going 4-0 in the postseason against Greensboro and Hub City.

PITCHING IN: Despite the unit being short-handed at times over the past few weeks, Brooklyn's pitching staff has been sharp as of late...The Cyclones racked up 17.0 consecutive scoreless innings from May 22-26...In May, the Cyclones posted a 3.65 ERA (92 ER in 227.0 IP), just narrowly behind Frederick's 3.64 ERA (89 ER in 220.0 IP) for best in the South Atlantic League...Since May 14, Brooklyn has permitted just 53 ER across 20 games, good for a 2.77 ERA, which is best in all of Minor League Baseball during that span...A huge reason behind that success has been the bullpen...Since that date, Cyclone relievers have posted a minuscule 1.90 ERA in 20 games, also the best mark among full-season minor league affiliates....The 'pen holds an 8-4 record, with 117 strikeouts to 48 walks across 90.0 innings during that span.

BACK IN THE NEW YORK GROOVE: The Cyclones have been in the midst of their best offensive stretch of the season...Since last Friday against Hudson Valley, Brooklyn has scored 68 runs in 12 games, fourth most in the South Atlantic League during that span...The team also holds a .357 on-base percentage over the last 12 games, fourth-best in the SAL...The 'Clones plated 10 runs for the second time in eight days in last Friday's win over Wilmington...The 10 runs scored tied the most the 'Clones have had in a single game all year, matching last Friday's 10-run performance against Hudson Valley...It also marks the most they've scored in any game since they scored 13 in Game 1 of the SAL Championship Series against Hub City on September 14 of last year...Brooklyn utilized a six-run 7th inning, despite only a single hit in the frame, marking their most runs in a single frame so far this year...Since May 14 at Rome, Brooklyn has scored at least five runs 11 different times, including each of the first five games last week...They're averaging just under 5 runs per game during that span, compiling a 12-8 record.

DAVIEL DELIVERS: LHP Daviel Hurtado is off to a near-perfect start as a Cyclone...In two starts last week against Wilmington, the Cuban-born starter did not allow a run over 7.2 innings...Hurtado allowed just two hits over 4.0 innings on May 26, and just one hit and a walk over 3.2 innings on May 31...Hurtado struck out three batters in each of his two starts...Hurtado is pitching to a 2.70 ERA between Single-A St. Lucie and Brooklyn after pitching to a 2.06 ERA in 2025.

LIKE A HAWK: RHP Dakota Hawkins made a spot start for the Cyclones on Friday, tossing 3.0 innings and allowing just one run in Brooklyn's 6-3 win...The 26-year-old has accrued a 1.53 ERA (3 ER in 17.2 IP) over his last 11 appearances between Double-A Binghamton and Brooklyn...Hawkins is also climbing Brooklyn's all-time leaderboard...The Chehalis, Wash. native's next appearance will be his 63rd, tying RHP Josh Hejka for second on the Cyclones' all-time list...Hawkins is also third all-time in strikeouts (139), trailing only teammate RHP Noah Hall (172) and RHP Jaison Vilera (173)...The right-hander also tied RHP Garrison Bryant for third in innings pitched (143.1) with his 3.0 innings on Friday.

COREY IN THE HOUSE: INF Corey Collins has been an on-base machine for the Cyclones as of late...The 24-year-old has reached in 13-straight games dating back to the two-week homestand on May 19 vs. Hudson Valley...Collins is just 6-for-35 (.171) at the plate during that stretch, but is reaching base at a .473 clip...Overall, the Suwanee, Ga. native is slashing .171/.473/.486/.959 during those 13 games with seven runs scored, two doubles, three home runs, and 10 RBI...Collins has walked 19 times and struck out 15 times in that stretch.

CALL ME A JT: OF JT Benson has been a key part of the Cyclones recent offensive surge...Despite having a seven-game hitting streak snapped on Thursday, the 24-year-old has reached base safely in his last nine contests...Since May 22, Benson is 9-for-31 (.290) with four runs scored, four doubles, and seven RBI...Brooklyn holds a 9-4 record in the Crestwood, Ky. native's 13 starts...Benson is also tied for second in the South Atlantic League in doubles (5) since his debut on May 19.

RED-HOT RONNY: C Ronald Hernandez has been on a tear at the plate over the last two weeks...The Venezuela native went 2-4 with his fifth home run and an RBI single on Thursday against Jersey Shore...Since May 24, Hernandez is slashing .324/.395/.500/.895, and has hits in seven of his last nine games...Hernandez had hits in six consecutive games from May 24-31, the second-longest hitting streak of his Cyclones career...Hernandez hit in seven-straight games from April 23-May 3 during the 2025 season...Brooklyn is 7-2 with Hernandez in the lineup during this stretch.

SITTING ON THE DOCK OF J-BAY: OF John Bay clobbered his seventh home run of the season in Saturday's win, and has continued to thrive on Coney Island to start the year...In 22 games at Maimonides Park this year, the 25-year-old is hitting .316/.429/.671/1.100 with 23 runs scored, 16 extra-base hits, five home runs, 18 runs batted in, and eight stolen bases...In 26 road contests, Bay is slashing just .151/.275/.237/.512...Bay has hit two of his seven home runs this season against Hudson Valley, and three of his eight career High-A long balls have come against the Renegades.

HOME, SWEET HOME: The Cyclones wrapped up their two-week homestand by securing their first series victory of the season against Wilmington...Brooklyn took three of six last week from Hudson Valley...All this comes after they wrapped their longest road trip of the season...Brooklyn spent two weeks away from Brooklyn in Bowling Green and Rome, respectively...The 'Clones went 1-5 in Kentucky, while finishing their week in Georgia at 2-4, settling for a 3-9 road trip through the 12 games... The Cyclones will endure just one more two-week road trip in 2026...Brooklyn will play six games in Asheville from August 18-23 before heading back north to conclude the road schedule at Hudson Valley from August 25-30...This past Tuesday marked Brooklyn's first home contest since May 3 vs. Frederick.

CONEY ISLAND FRANK: RHP Frank Camarillo has been outstanding since making his High-A debut with Brooklyn on May 22 vs. Hudson Valley...The 22-year-old has registered a 2-0 record with a 3.57 ERA (7 ER in 17.2 IP), scattering 17 hits and four walks, while striking out eight...Since his debut, Camarillo leads the South Atlantic League in innings pitched (17.2), ranks sixth in ERA (3.57), and 10th in WHIP (1.19)...The Moreno Valley, Calif. native has worked into the sixth inning in each of his three starts.

HALL OF FAME: RHP Noah Hall continued to climb the Cyclones' all-time pitching leaderboard on Tuesday against Jersey Shore...The 25-year-old has 172 Ks in his Brooklyn career, just one shy of RHP Jaison Vilera (173) for the Cyclones' all-time record...The Charlotte, N.C. native passed RHP Garrison Bryant (135) and LHP Felipe De La Cruz (133) for second and third, respectively, on the all-time list on April 10 at Jersey Shore...Hall is also second on the all-time starts list by Brooklyn pitchers with 36 and innings pitched with 172.0, having passed Bryant (143.1) earlier this season...In 2025, Hall ranked second in the South Atlantic League in ERA (2.72) and batting average against (.200)...He also finished fifth in strikeouts (115), tied for fifth in double plays induced (9), sixth in innings (112.2), ninth in WHIP (1.27), and tied for 10th in starts (21)...Hall became the first player in franchise history to start multiple Opening Days in 2025 and started his third-straight Opening Day in 2026.

TIME TO MAKE THE DONUTS: The Cyclones collected their fourth shutout in 11 games and sixth of the season in last Sunday's victory over Wilmington...Five different Brooklyn arms combined to hold the Blue Rocks scoreless on only four hits across the contest...Brooklyn shutout Hudson Valley and Wilmington twice each during their two-week homestand, in addition to blanking Rome in Georgia, 7-0, on May 14 and shutting out Frederick, 2-0, at Maimonides Park on May 2...RHP Channing Austin was Brooklyn's starter in three of their six shutouts to this point...The 7-0 victory on May 14 was the Cyclones' most lopsided shutout since a 13-0 win vs. Wilmington on July 9, 2025...RHP Brendan Girton (4.1 IP, 2 H, 4 K), LHP Ryan Ammons (1.2, 0, 3), RHP Brett Banks (2.0, 0, 4), and RHP Ben Simon (1.0, 1, 3) united to strike out 14 in a combined three-hitter.

BALL MAGNETS: The Cyclones have worn their fair share of pitches to start the 2026 season...After four Cyclones batters were hit both Thursday and Friday, Brooklyn leads all of Minor League Baseball with 55 hit-by-pitches...OF John Bay and C Daiverson Gutiérrez are tied for the team lead with 11 each...The duo is tied for fourth in the South Atlantic League and tied for 12th in MiLB...The Cyclones have had four hitters plunked in a game on four separate occasions in 2026...The single-game franchise record is six set on May 19, 2023, at Hudson Valley...The franchise record for hit-by-pitches in a season is 107 set in 2022.

BROOKLYN TO THE BIGS: After 14 former Cyclones made their Major League debuts in 2025, seven alumni have already accomplished the feat early in 2026...RHP Kade Morris will be the eighth on Saturday when he makes his MLB debut for the Athletics...Morris pitched in 11 games, making 10 starts and pitching to a 3.43 ERA over 57.2 innings during his time in Brooklyn in 2024....He will join RHP Wilkin Ramos, OF Nick Morabito, LHP Zach Thornton, OF Carson Benge, OF A.J. Ewing, RHP Cameron Foster, and RHP Anthony Nunez, who made their debuts earlier this season...Foster and Nunez each debuted with the Baltimore Orioles in April...Last year's 14 debuts set a new single-season franchise record.

AMAZIN' STARTS HERE: According to MLB Pipeline, the Cyclones hold two of the Mets' Top 30 prospects...Those are INF Mitch Voit (6) and C Daiverson Gutiérrez (24)...Both are also considered Top 30 prospects according to Baseball America and SNY...BA has Voit at 8 and Gutiérrez at 24, while SNY lists Voit at 10 and Gutiérrez at 27...Baseball America also ranked INF Colin Houck as the organization's No. 35 farmhand entering 2026.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 6, 2026

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