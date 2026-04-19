Seesaw Battle Tilts Toward Winston-Salem

Published on April 18, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Winston-Salem Dash walked off the Asheville Tourists on Saturday night at Truist Stadium, winning 7-6.

In a back-and-forth battle, the Tourists (4-10) came back late in the game but could not hold on as the Dash (9-5) secured the series win.

Trailing 2-0 in the second frame, Asheville's first run came from a Max Holy single to center field. Each team scored three runs in the third inning, highlighted by an Alejandro Nunez solo shot and Jason Schiavone two-run blast.

Down by a run in the ninth, Nunez extended the game with an RBI base hit, knotting the score at six.

In the bottom of the frame, the bases were loaded with Alain Pena (L, 0-1) on the bump. He surrendered a single as the Dash scored the final run of the night. It was the only run Pena gave up in his 2 2/3 innings of work. Although he gave up the lead in the ninth, Aric McAtee (W, 1-0) was credited with the win.

Justin Thomas Jr., Kyle Walker and Zach Daudet each had two-hit games, while Nunez led the charge with three hits.

The series finale between Asheville and Winston-Salem is on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.