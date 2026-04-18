Asheville Homers Twice in Loss to Dash

Published on April 17, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Friday night baseball at Truist Stadium featured the Winston-Salem Dash winning against the Asheville Tourists 8-4.

Similar to Thursday's game, the Tourists (4-9) fell behind early, and an attempt at a late comeback to beat the Dash (8-5) fell short.

Trailing 3-0 in the seventh inning, Chase Call got the Asheville offense started with a solo homer to left center field. Max Holy then doubled in a run, and the score became level after a throwing error from Winston-Salem's pitcher.

The Dash answered immediately to take back the lead for good. Three runs came into score during the bottom of the seventh, making it a 6-3 game.

Asheville's final run came in the eighth from a Jason Schiavone home run. Then, Winston-Salem added another pair to close the scoring.

Starting pitcher Parker Smith tabbed a quality start with six innings of work and three runs allowed. He also struck out seven. Returning from a brief stint in Double-A, Nate Wohlgemuth (L, 0-1) allowed five runs, four earned, on just one hit and three walks. Winston-Salem's Luke Bell (W, 2-0) took the win.

These two clubs face each other for Game 5 of the series on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 17, 2026

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