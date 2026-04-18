Drive Walk off Hot Rods in 10 Innings, 8-7, to Snap Three-Game Skid

Published on April 17, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







GREENVILLE, SC - The Greenville Drive answered every punch Friday night, then finally landed the last one.

Adonys Guzman lifted a sacrifice fly to right field in the bottom of the 10th inning, scoring automatic runner Isaiah Jackson and giving Greenville an 8-7 walk-off win over the Bowling Green Hot Rods at Fluor Field at the West End. The victory moved the Drive to 4-9 on the season and trimmed Bowling Green's series lead to 3-1 in the six-game set.

Greenville had to earn it the hard way.

After falling behind by three runs early, the Drive rallied with a five-run sixth inning to take control, only to see Bowling Green erase the deficit in the ninth on Connor Hujsak's two-run homer. But Greenville regrouped in the 10th, putting the tying blow behind it long enough to secure its first one-run win of the young season.

Jackson opened the bottom of the 10th at second base as the automatic runner. Freili Encarnacion followed with a single into left-center, moving Jackson to third and putting the winning run 90 feet away with no outs. Guzman then drove a ball deep enough to right field to bring Jackson home easily and end it.

The winning swing capped a productive night for Greenville's lineup, which made the most of its chances. The Drive finished 3-for-5 with runners in scoring position and stranded only six men, while Bowling Green went 2-for-10 in those spots and left eight aboard.

Bowling Green struck first with a three-run second inning against Greenville starter Kyson Witherspoon. Tony Santa Maria singled to open the frame and stole second before J.D. Gonzalez walked. After a wild pitch moved both runners into scoring position, Tom Poole lined a two-run double down the right-field line. Ryan McCoy followed with an RBI single to push the Hot Rods ahead 3-0.

Greenville answered immediately in the bottom half.

Guzman worked a walk with one out, and Natanael Yuten erased the early deficit in a hurry by driving a two-run homer to center field. The blast, Yuten's first of the season, pulled the Drive within 3-2 and gave Greenville life after a quiet first inning.

That score held through the middle innings as Witherspoon settled in. The Red Sox' top pitching prospect retired seven of the next nine batters he faced after the rough second and limited further damage before exiting with one out in the fifth. He allowed three runs on five hits, walked two and struck out three over 4 1/3 innings.

Ben Hansen took over and initially kept Greenville within striking distance, but Bowling Green added on in the sixth. Angel Mateo singled with two outs, and Poole followed by launching a two-run homer to center field, stretching the Hot Rods' lead to 5-2.

For a moment, it looked as if Bowling Green had restored control.

Then the Drive erupted.

Encarnacion started the bottom of the sixth by hammering the first pitch he saw into the right-center field seats, trimming the deficit to 5-3. Guzman and Yophery Rodriguez followed with singles, and after Yuten reached on a fielding error by center fielder Hujsak to load the bases, Bowling Green's defense began to unravel.

Antonio Anderson struck out for the second out of the inning, but a passed ball by catcher Nathan Flewelling allowed Guzman to score and moved the tying runs into scoring position. Hudson White then delivered the biggest swing of the night to that point, ripping a triple to center field that scored Rodriguez and Yuten and gave Greenville its first lead at 6-5.

The Drive were not done. Yoeilin Cespedes followed with a single to left-center, plating White and capping a five-run inning that turned a three-run deficit into a 7-5 Greenville advantage.

White finished with two hits and two RBIs in just his second game with Greenville, while Encarnacion also had two hits and homered. Guzman added two hits, scored twice and drove in the winning run, and Yuten's second-inning homer accounted for two more RBIs.

Bowling Green threatened in the seventh, putting two runners in scoring position, but Hansen escaped by getting Santa Maria to line out to left. The right-hander gave Greenville 3 1/3 innings of relief, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out four.

Greenville carried the 7-5 lead into the ninth before the Hot Rods forced extra innings.

After McCoy flew out to open the inning, Adrian Santana reached on a fielding error by Cespedes at shortstop. Two batters later, Hujsak made Greenville pay, drilling a two-run homer to left field off Matt McShane to tie the game at 7-7. Because Santana had reached on the error, both runs were unearned, but the damage still erased what had been a dramatic comeback.

That set the stage for the 10th.

P.J. Labriola worked around trouble in the top half after Bowling Green placed automatic runner Narciso Polanco at second. Santa Maria drew a walk, and a wild pitch moved both runners into scoring position with one out, but Labriola struck out Poole to escape the jam and preserve the tie.

That opened the door for Greenville's final push in the bottom half.

Jackson, placed at second to begin the inning, moved to third on Encarnacion's single before Guzman ended it with his sacrifice fly to right. The ball was deep enough that Jackson tagged and scored without a play, setting off Greenville's celebration near first base.

Labriola picked up the win to move to 1-1. Andy Rodriguez took the loss for Bowling Green.

The teams continue their six-game series Saturday in Greenville, with the Hot Rods still holding a 3-1 edge.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 17, 2026

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