Renegades Quiet in 6-1 Loss

Published on April 17, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Frederick, Md. - The Hudson Valley Renegades fell 6-1 on Friday night to the Frederick Keys at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The loss ended a season-long three-game winning streak for the Renegades.

With the loss, the Renegades suffered their first road defeat of the season and are now 5-1 in games away from Heritage Financial Park.

Three Renegades pitchers combined for 10 strikeouts, marking the 10th time in 12 games that Hudson Valley pitchers have struck out double digits. The staff is averaging 12.28 K/9 on the season and leads the South Atlantic League with 146 strikeouts.

The Renegades were out-hit by the Keys 10-5, only the third time this season that the team has been out-hit in a game in 2026.

Hudson Valley pushed across its lone run in the top of the ninth inning to avoid being shut out for the first time this season.

RHP Rory Fox (L, 5.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 5 K) struck out five batters in 5.0 innings, his first career start completing five innings.

Fox walked the first batter he faced, leadoff hitter Ike Irish, and did not walk another batter for the rest of his outing.

He allowed the first home run of his career, a two-run homer to Vance Honeycutt in the bottom of the fourth.

Fox generated four groundball outs and just two air outs in the game for a 2:1 ratio.

C Eric Genther (2-for-3, R, HBP) had his fourth multi-hit game of the season and scored the lone Renegades run of the game.

Genther extended his on-base streak to 11 straight games to begin the season and has reached safely in 18 straight games dating back to the 2025 season with Single-A Tampa.

Genther was hit by a pitch for the seventh time this season, the most in MiLB. In 28 games (106 PA) as a professional, Genther has been hit by an incredible 12 pitches (11.3%).

CF Camden Troyer (2-for-4, 2B, RBI) drove in the only Hudson Valley run of the game with a ground rule double in the top of the ninth inning.

Troyer now has three multi-hit games this season and four extra-base hits.

RHP Hansel Rincon (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K) did not allow a run in his fourth relief appearance of the season.

Three of his four relief appearances have been scoreless outings.

2B Core Jackson (0-2, 2 BB, SB) walked twice and stole a base to extend his on-base streak to eight straight games.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 17, 2026

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