Dromboski Sharp, But Claws Fall 3-2 on Friday

Published on April 17, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







ROME, GA - Ryan Dromboski threw six scoreless innings but Rome rallied for three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to top the BlueClaws 3-2 on Friday night.

Titan Kennedy-Hayes (1-2) got the first two outs of the eighth inning but then two walks and a single to load the bases. John Gil singled home two runs to tie the game and a balk scored the go-ahead run.

The BlueClaws runs came early on. Nick Biddison singled home a run in the second and Carter Mathison did the same in the fourth.

Dromboski, making his third start of the year, became the first BlueClaws pitcher to reach six innings in a game this year. He gave up three hits and struck out three.

Rome reliever Owen Hackman (3-0) threw three scoreless innings of relief to earn the win. Southpaw Riley Frey threw a scoreless ninth for the save.

BlueClaws CF Devin Saltiban went 0-4 and had his hitting streak snapped at eight games.

The teams continue their series on Saturday night at 6:45 pm. RHP Sam Highfill starts for Jersey Shore.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 17, 2026

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