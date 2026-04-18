Cyclones Arms Collect 18 K's; Mitch Voit Mashes Second Homer as Brooklyn Falls to Greensboro, 3-2

Published on April 17, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







BROOKLYN, N.Y. - 2B Mitch Voit launched his second home run of the season, but that was one of just two Brooklyn hits in a 3-2 defeat to Greensboro on Friday night. Despite the loss, five Brooklyn pitchers combined to strike out 18 Greensboro batters. The 18 strikeouts tie a season-high for the 'Clones, who also punched 18 on April 9 @ Jersey Shore.

RHP Wyatt Hudepohl pitched well, but took a tough luck defeat. The UNC-Charlotte product surrendered just one run over 4.0 innings of work, while striking out six with zero walks.

The combo of RHPs Bryce Jenkins, Hoss Brewer, Joe Charles and Juan Arnaud combined to punch out 12, allowing only two runs over the final 5.0 frames of the ballgame.

For Greensboro, the Grasshoppers utilized only two arms all night. LHP Connor Oliver picked up the win, tossing 5.0 no-hit frames. From there, RHP Hung-Leng Chang took the baton the rest of the way, chucking 4.0 frames of two-run ball en route to the lengthy save.

After Hudepohl faced the minimum nine batters his first time through the order, LF Lonnie White Jr. launched his fourth home run of the year, a solo shot to right center, to put Greensboro on top.

The teams would trade zeroes as pitching took control all the way until the top of the 7th. With the bases loaded and nobody out against Brewer, C Axiel Plaz grounded a ball to second base. 2B Antonio Jimenez couldn't glove it, and two runs would proceed to score on the error.

With men on the corners and nobody out, Brewer punched out a batter before giving way to Charles in his High-A debut. The FSU product struck out the first two batters he faced to retire the side.

Brooklyn broke up the no-no in the 7th. CF John Bay launched a fly ball to left field. While it was not very deep, the wind carried it a sizable distance before it found turf for a double. A wild pitch would advance him to 3rd, before C Ronald Hernandez skied a sac fly to center.

The 'Clones cut their deficit to one in the 8th, courtesy of the Voit home run.

In the 9th, the 'Clones got the tying run on base when Hernandez drew a free pass. Still, 3B Colin Houck grounded into a fielder's choice to end the ballgame.

Brooklyn and Greensboro return to action on Saturday afternoon at 2:00. RHP Joel Díaz (0-2, 8.59 ERA) projects to take the ball for Brooklyn. He'll be opposed by RHP Carlson Reed (0-0, 2.57 ERA).







South Atlantic League Stories from April 17, 2026

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