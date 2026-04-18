Spartanburgers' Win Streak Ends with Wilmington Comeback

Published on April 17, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







WILMINGTON, Del. - For the second straight start, Dalton Pence dominated early on. The lefty took a no-hitter into the sixth inning against Wilmington (7-5) on Friday. The Spartanburgers (6-6) could not hold on though in a 7-4 loss. This snaps Hub City's four-game win streak and hands the Blue Rocks their first win of the series.

As has been the case in every game of the series, the Spartanburgers struck first in the top of the first. With two outs against Wilmington starter Bryan Polanco, Malcolm Moore walked. Gleider Figuereo doubled in Moore and was thrown out trying to advance to third to end the inning.

Pence had to battle in the bottom of the first to preserve the lead. A fielding error and a walk presented a two-on and two-out threat. Pence used a flyout from T.J. White to get out of it. After the first, the only baserunner Pence surrendered through the fifth came on a hit by pitch.

Polanco worked clean innings in the second and third. Maxton Martin tripled to begin the fourth and scored on a passed ball. With two outs, Yeison Morrobel homered to put the 'Burgers up by three. After a scoreless fifth, Yeuris Jimenez started the sixth on the mound for Wilmington. After two outs, a walk and two singles loaded the bases. Eiker Huizi (W, 3-0) came out of the 'pen to escape the jam.

With an out in the bottom of the sixth, Angel Feliz singled to break up Pence's no-hitter. Elijah Green doubled and Hunter Hines singled in Feliz to force a pitching change. Kai Wynyard (L, 0-1) was the first out of the bullpen for Hub City. After Green was caught stealing, White homered to tie the game. A strikeout finished the frame.

The Spartanburgers could not find any offense against Huizi in the seventh. Things came unraveled in the field for Hub City in the bottom half. With two on and one out, a dropped third strike from Wynyard allowed a run to score and Wilmington to take the lead. Feliz singled in another run before a throwing error by Wynyard brought in a sixth Wilmington run and force the 'Burgers to go back to the bullpen.

Anthony Ho'opi'i-Tuionetoa surrendered an RBI single to Hines before eventually getting out of the inning. With two on and two outs in the eighth against new reliever Robert Cranz, Morrobel singled in a run for Hub City to bring the tying run to the plate. Antonis Macias grounded out to finish the inning.

Hub City had one more chance in the top of the ninth against Pablo Aldonis (S, 1). Two walks allowed Martin to bat as the tying run with two outs. A flyout to left finished off the game.

The Spartanburgers try for their first series win of the year on Saturday night at 6:05 p.m. ET. Hub City right-hander Ismael Agreda (0-0, 5.40 ERA) faces Wilmington right-hander Josh Randall (0-0, 2.57 ERA). The 'Burgers return home April 21-26 against the Winston-Salem Dash. Tickets are available online at hubcityspartanburgers.com/tickets.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 17, 2026

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