Six-Run First Inning Propels Spartanburgers to Fourth Straight Win

Published on April 16, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







WILMINGTON, Del. - For the third straight night, the Spartanburgers (6-5) scored before the Blue Rocks (6-5) even stepped to bat. On Thursday, the 'Burgers had their largest lead of the week to start a game after a six-run first inning. Hub City held on the rest of the way in an 11-7 slugfest.

Wilmington starter Riley Maddox (L, 1-1) hit Paxton Kling to begin the game. On the next pitch, Maxton Martin lined a triple to left to give Hub City the lead. After a lineout, Malcolm Moore grounded out to score Martin. Gleider Figuereo followed that with his second home run of the season, a moonshot to right field. Two singles and a walk loaded the bases. A balk by Maddox made it 4-0 Hub City, and Ben Hartl singled in two more runs.

Maddox settled down with three scoreless innings after the first. Hub City starter J'Briell Easley allowed just one baserunner in his two innings of work. Joe Adametz took over in the third and struck out the side. With two outs and nobody on in the fourth, Wilmington used three straight singles to score its first run of the game. Randal Diaz tripled to right to cut the 'Burgers lead to 6-3.

Wilmington turned to Adam Boucher to pitch the fifth. Boucher walked four straight batters and was lifted without retiring an out. Austin Amaral entered and walked the first batter he faced. A groundout from Hartl and a wild pitch scored two more runs for Hub City. Altogether, four runs scored in the inning without a hit.

The Blue Rocks used an error and an Ethan Petry double to scratch across a run in the fifth. Wilmington began the bottom of the sixth with a single from T.J. White, and triple from Teo Banks and a single from Randal Diaz to score two runs. After two straight outs, Hub City brought Anthony Susac (W, 1-0) on for the final out of the frame. Susac retired the side in order in the seventh and eighth.

After a scoreless seventh from Merrick Baldo, Arturo Disla started the eighth with a double. An out later, Figuereo doubled in the final run of the game for Hub City. Jesus Gamez recorded two outs but loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth with two walks and a single. Cole Stasio (S, 1) came in and surrendered an infield RBI single to White to score one run, but Disla then threw out the runner from second who tried to sneak to the plate.

The Spartanburgers can clinch a series win with a win Friday night at 6:35 p.m. ET. Hub City left-hander Dalton Pence (0-1, 1.80 ERA) faces Wilmington right-hander Bryan Polanco (0-0, 5.79 ERA). The 'Burgers return home April 21-26 against the Winston-Salem Dash. Tickets are available online at hubcityspartanburgers.com/tickets.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 16, 2026

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