Cespedes, Rodriguez Go Deep Twice, But Drive Fall 9-8 to Hot Rods

Published on April 16, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - Four home runs were not enough for the Greenville Drive on Thursday night.

Yoeilin Cespedes launched two home runs and drove in five runs, Yophery Rodriguez added a pair of solo shots, but Greenville let an early four-run lead slip away in a 9-8 loss to the Bowling Green Hot Rods in Game 3 of a six-game series at Fluor Field at the West End.

The loss dropped the Drive to 3-9 on the season, while Bowling Green improved to 9-3.

The night started poorly for the Drive when starter and top Red Sox prospect Juan Valera exited with a trainer after completing only 1 inning on the night. This unfortunate development led to the Drive being forced to expend more arms than planned on the night. This would come back to haunt the Drive by the end of the night.

Greenville appeared in command early after a four-run third inning gave the Drive a 4-0 lead. Rodriguez started the scoring with a leadoff solo homer to right, and after singles from Henry Godbout and Gerardo Rodriguez, Cespedes turned on a 1-1 pitch and drove it out to left for a three-run shot.

Bowling Green answered immediately in the fourth. Nathan Flewelling opened the inning with a double, Connor Hujsak followed with an RBI single, and a throwing error on the play helped the Hot Rods keep pressure on. After Hujsak stole second, Tony Santa Maria crushed a two-run homer to center to cut Greenville's lead to 4-3.

The Hot Rods pulled even in the fifth without needing much hard contact. Adrian Santana singled, stole second and advanced on a throwing error before Hujsak brought him home with a groundout.

Greenville reclaimed the lead in the bottom half when Cespedes struck again, this time belting a two-run homer to right-center after Justin Gonzales walked, pushing the Drive back in front 6-4.

Rodriguez added another long ball in the sixth, lining a solo homer to right-center to make it 7-5, but Greenville could not hold the advantage. Bowling Green scored once in the sixth on Santana's RBI double, then moved in front for good in the seventh. Hujsak led off with a double, stole third and scored on a Santa Maria single, and Ryan McCoy later added another RBI single to give the Hot Rods a 7-7 tie.

Bowling Green delivered the decisive blow in the eighth. Pitre singled and stole second before Flewelling hammered a two-run homer to right off Hudson White, giving the Hot Rods a 9-7 lead.

Greenville got one run back in the bottom of the inning when Mason White doubled, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on Freili Encarnacion's groundout, but Noah Beal retired the Drive in order in the ninth to secure the save.

Despite the loss, Greenville's offense produced one of its best nights of the young season. Cespedes finished 2 for 4 with two home runs and five RBIs, while Rodriguez went 3 for 4 with two solo homers and two RBIs. Godbout added two hits, and Mason White chipped in a double and a single as the Drive matched Bowling Green with 12 hits.

The difference came in the details. Bowling Green stole eight bases, went 5-for-16 with runners in scoring position and capitalized on Greenville's three errors. Santa Maria finished with two hits and three RBIs, Flewelling had a double, a homer and two RBIs, and Hujsak scored twice while swiping two bases.

Cade Citelli earned the win in relief for Bowling Green after allowing one run over two innings. Beal worked the final two innings for his second save. Hudson White took the loss for Greenville after allowing four runs over the final three innings.

The teams continue the series Friday night at Fluor Field.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 16, 2026

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