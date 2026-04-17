Renegades Push Streak to Three

Published on April 16, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Frederick, Md. - The Hudson Valley Renegades won their third straight game over the Frederick Keys on Thursday night at Nymeo Field, 5-2.

The three-game winning streak for the Renegades is the longest of the season for the team.

The Renegades are 5-0 in road games and have secured at least a split of the six-game series with the Keys.

Hudson Valley scored two runs in the top of the first inning and has scored multiple runs in the first in all three games of the series with Frederick.

The Renegades have never trailed at any point in 25.0 innings in the series.

Frederick scored a run in the bottom of the ninth inning to end an 11.2 inning scoreless streak from the Hudson Valley bullpen, and a stretch of 13.0 innings without scoring an earned run against the Renegades staff.

The Renegades stole three bases in the game, and are up to 24 steals as a team in 11 contests.

RHP Jack Cebert (W, 7.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 K) struck out six batters across 7.0 innings, his second straight start of at least 7.0 innings to begin the season.

Cebert is one of three Renegades starters since 2005 when MiLB game-by-game data is available online to throw back-to-back starts with at least 7.0 IP, joining Josh Grosz (5/23 and 5/30/2025) and Drew Thorpe (7/15 and 7/22/2023). He is the only pitcher to do so in his first two starts of the season.

Cebert is the only pitcher in MiLB this season with multiple games of at least 7.0 innings pitched.

The lone run allowed by Cebert came home in the bottom of the fifth when Vance Honeycutt doubled to left- center and scored on a throwing error.

C Josue Gonzalez (1-for-3, R, HR, RBI) hit his second home run of the season, a solo blast off Juan Rojas in the top of the seventh.

Gonzalez became the first Renegades player to hit a home run in back-to-back games played after homering in Tuesday's game against the Keys.

Gonzalez is tied with Core Jackson for the team lead in home runs (2).

Gonzalez has two hits on the season (2-for-17), with both being home runs.

3B Roderick Arias (2-for-4, 2 R, 2B, RBI) scored two runs and blasted an RBI double in the win.

Arias had his fourth multi-hit game of the season in 10 games played.

RF Tyler Wilson (1-for-4, 2 RBI) had a two-run single in the top of the first to give Hudson Valley the lead.

Wilson has driven in multiple runs in two of his five games played in 2026.

SS Core Jackson (0-for-3, R, BB, SB) walked and scored in the sixth to extend his on-base streak to seven straight games.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.