BlueClaws Blanked 2-0 on Thursday at Rome
Published on April 16, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)
Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release
ROME, GA - The BlueClaws were held to three hits and shutout by Rome, including Braves rehabbing pitcher Spencer Stirder, 2-0 on Thursday.
The BlueClaws (7-4) had won the first two games of this series and saw their three-game winning streak snapped.
Strider made the start for Rome on a rehab appearance. He went 3.1 innings allowing just one hit and no runs.
Both runs came in the second inning on a two run home run by Owen Carey, his first home run of the season.
BlueClaws starter Luke Gabrysh came out after five innings, allowing two runs on three hits, adding three strikeouts. He has 16 strikeouts in 11 innings over his first three starts of the season.
Giussepe Velasquez threw 3.2 scoreless innings in relief and Aaron Combs got one out for the BlueClaws.
Cam Caminiti pitched the last five innings, allowing two hits and fanning seven to earn the win.
Jose Colmenares had two hits and now has 10 hits in his last four games.
The teams continue their series on Friday night at 6:45 pm. RHP Ryan Dromboski starts for Jersey Shore.
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