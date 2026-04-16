Dash Falls Behind Early in 14-7 Loss to Asheville
Published on April 16, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)
Winston-Salem Dash News Release
The Winston-Salem Dash (6-5) fell behind early and could not recover in a 14-7 loss to the Asheville Tourists (4-7) at Truist Stadium.
Asheville wasted no time setting the tone in the first inning. Justin Thomas Jr. opened the scoring with a solo home run, and later in the frame, Jason Schiavone added a two-run shot to extend the lead. The Tourists capped the inning with an RBI single to take a 4-0 advantage.
The Tourists kept the pressure on in the second. Freuddy Batista launched a two-run home run to push the lead to 6-0.
Asheville added on again in the fourth, scoring twice on an RBI double to stretch the advantage to 8-0.
Winston-Salem responded in the bottom half of the fourth. Caleb Bonemer delivered a two-run home run to get the Dash on the board and cut the deficit to 8-2.
The Tourists continued to build their lead in the fifth, adding two more runs to make it 10-2.
The Dash chipped away in the sixth when Kyle Lodise drove in a run with an RBI single, trimming the deficit to 10-3.
Asheville answered once again in the seventh and broke the game open in the eighth. A two-run triple from Alberto Hernandez highlighted a four-run inning that extended the lead to 14-5.
Winston-Salem showed late fight in the final innings. Boston Smith homered twice, and T.J. McCants added a solo shot, but the early deficit proved too much to overcome.
The Tourists collected multiple extra-base hits, including several home runs, and consistently applied pressure against the Dash pitching staff throughout the night.
Winston-Salem will look to regroup as the series continues.
South Atlantic League Stories from April 16, 2026
- MAAC Baseball Championship Returns to Heritage Financial Park May 20-23 - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Dash Falls Behind Early in 14-7 Loss to Asheville - Winston-Salem Dash
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