Dash Emerge as Royalty on Princess Day
Published on April 19, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)
Winston-Salem Dash News Release
The Winston-Salem Dash (9-5) walked off the Asheville Tourists (4-10), 7-6 in a back-and-forth thriller.
After Asheville tied the game in the top of the ninth, Winston-Salem answered immediately. With two outs and the bases loaded, T.J. McCants lined a walk-off single to left field, scoring George Wolkow and sealing the 7-6 victory.
The late-game drama capped a night full of momentum swings.
Winston-Salem struck first in the opening inning. After a single and a stolen base from Ryan Burrowes, Colby Shelton launched a two-run home run to give the Dash an early 2-0 lead.
Asheville responded in the second and then surged ahead in the third. A solo home run from Alejandro Nunez and a two-run shot from Jason Schiavone gave the Tourists a 4-2 advantage.
But the Dash answered right back.
In the bottom of the third, Wolkow delivered a three-run home run to flip the game and put Winston-Salem back in front, 5-4.
The Dash added on in the sixth, as Shelton drove in another run with an RBI single to extend the lead to 6-4.
Asheville chipped away in the seventh, cutting the deficit to one, before finally breaking through in the ninth. A two-out rally tied the game at 6-6 and briefly swung momentum in favor of the Tourists.
Winston-Salem refused to let it slip.
After loading the bases in the bottom half, McCants delivered the biggest swing of the night, sending the Dash to a walk-off win.
The Dash bullpen navigated traffic throughout the late innings, and despite the blown save, Aric McAtee (1-0) picked up the win. Alain Pena (0-1) took the loss for Asheville.
Winston-Salem will look to carry the momentum into the final game of the series.
South Atlantic League Stories from April 19, 2026
- Renegades Game Notes - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Dash Emerge as Royalty on Princess Day - Winston-Salem Dash
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