Dash Emerge as Royalty on Princess Day

Published on April 19, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem Dash News Release







The Winston-Salem Dash (9-5) walked off the Asheville Tourists (4-10), 7-6 in a back-and-forth thriller.

After Asheville tied the game in the top of the ninth, Winston-Salem answered immediately. With two outs and the bases loaded, T.J. McCants lined a walk-off single to left field, scoring George Wolkow and sealing the 7-6 victory.

The late-game drama capped a night full of momentum swings.

Winston-Salem struck first in the opening inning. After a single and a stolen base from Ryan Burrowes, Colby Shelton launched a two-run home run to give the Dash an early 2-0 lead.

Asheville responded in the second and then surged ahead in the third. A solo home run from Alejandro Nunez and a two-run shot from Jason Schiavone gave the Tourists a 4-2 advantage.

But the Dash answered right back.

In the bottom of the third, Wolkow delivered a three-run home run to flip the game and put Winston-Salem back in front, 5-4.

The Dash added on in the sixth, as Shelton drove in another run with an RBI single to extend the lead to 6-4.

Asheville chipped away in the seventh, cutting the deficit to one, before finally breaking through in the ninth. A two-out rally tied the game at 6-6 and briefly swung momentum in favor of the Tourists.

Winston-Salem refused to let it slip.

After loading the bases in the bottom half, McCants delivered the biggest swing of the night, sending the Dash to a walk-off win.

The Dash bullpen navigated traffic throughout the late innings, and despite the blown save, Aric McAtee (1-0) picked up the win. Alain Pena (0-1) took the loss for Asheville.

Winston-Salem will look to carry the momentum into the final game of the series.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.