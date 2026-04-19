Asheville Drops Series Finale against Dash
Published on April 19, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)
Asheville Tourists News Release
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Finalizing a 15-game road trip Sunday afternoon, the Asheville Tourists fell to the Winston-Salem Dash 8-5 at Truist Stadium.
The Tourists (4-11) jumped ahead in the first inning, scoring three runs. Jason Schiavone drove in one with a double to right field, and Cesar Hernandez added an RBI single to center. An error plated the final run of the frame.
The Dash (10-5) answered with two runs in the second to cut the deficit to 3-2. Asheville added another run in the sixth on an RBI single by Alberto Hernandez before Winston-Salem broke through in the seventh.
A wild pitch started the rally, scoring a run. A two-RBI double gave the Dash the lead, and a two-run home run added insurance later in the inning. Winston-Salem held the advantage the rest of the way, despite Asheville making noise in the ninth by scoring a run.
Joan Ogando (0-2) took the loss, allowing five runs in 2 2/3 innings out of the bullpen after a strong start from Nolan DeVos. Jake Curtis (1-1) earned the win, tossing 3 1/3 innings and allowing one run.
The Tourists return to Asheville with an off day on Monday before opening play at the newly renovated HomeTrust Park on Tuesday. First pitch for the six-game series against the Greenville Drive is set for 6:35 p.m. ET.
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