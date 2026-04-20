Bay Blasts Another Homer, But Greensboro Captures Series Finale in Extras, 6-4

Published on April 19, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Despite a three-run blast from CF John Bay, the Cyclones fell to the Grassshoppers in 10 innings on Saturday, 6-4. Bay's homer came in the 1st inning, and the 'Clones bats were held scoreless all the way until the extra frame. Much like Bay, RF Heriberto Rincon also logged a multi-hit effort on the day, finishing 2-for-4 with an RBI at the dish. Greensboro's three runs in the 10th proved to be the difference.

LHP A.J. Minter continued his big league rehab assignment, making his second appearance with Brooklyn. The southpaw took the ball for Brooklyn in a starting capacity following a lengthy weather delay. Minter threw 0.2 innings of scoreless ball, and allowed just one hit.

Minter gave way to RHP Jonathan Jiménez, who struggled a tad in relief. The righty surrendered three runs on five hits over 2.1 innings.

Still, RHP Tanner Witt and RHP Dakota Hawkins gave the bullpen effective length. Each of them threw 3.0 scoreless innings, allowing a combined one hit while collectively walking two and striking out five.

The Cyclones cracked the scoreboard first for just the third time this year. Bay's 3-run blast put the 'Clones in front 3-0.

Greensboro's response was immediate. In the 2nd, DH Easton Carmichael started the frame with a triple. He'd score on a sac fly from LF Shalin Polanco. After 2B Sammy Stafura singled, he advanced all the way to 3rd on a couple of wild pitches. After a strikeout, CF Brian Sanchez collected an RBI base hit to pull the Grasshoppers within one. They would then tie the game on a base knock from RF Lonnie White Jr.

The teams traded zeroes all the way until the 10th. After a walk and a flyout to start the frame, C Axiel Plaz broke the 3-3 tie with an RBI single. After an intentional walk, an RBI base hit from Carmichael and a sac fly from Polanco made it a 6-3 ballgame.

Brooklyn did get one back in the 10th on an RBI single from Rincon to get the tying run to the plate with one out. However, a flyout and strikeout ended the ballgame.

Brooklyn returns to action on Tuesday night on the road at Hudson Valley. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. Probable pitchers are to be determined.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 19, 2026

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