Keys Drop Extra Innings Series Finale to Renegades

Published on April 19, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Frederick Keys News Release







FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys fell in the series finale in 10 innings to the Hudson Valley Renegades Sunday afternoon, losing by a score of 7-6 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Keys fell in extra innings after Hudson Valley rallied back for five unanswered runs to take a 7-6 victory back home, winning the series four games to two in the Key City.

After both sides went off the board in the first inning of play, Vance Honeycutt hit his third home run of the season in the bottom of the second, giving the Keys an early 1-0 lead.

Following a scoreless third inning for both sides, two RBIs in the top of the fourth for Hudson Valley gave them a 2-1 lead, as the Keys went off the board in the bottom of the frame to stay down by one heading into the fifth.

With both teams going off the board in the fifth, the bottom of the sixth featured an RBI double from Payton Eeles and a Hudson Valley Error, giving the Keys the lead right back at 3-2 through six innings of play Sunday afternoon.

Current Orioles second baseman and Major League rehab Jackson Holliday recorded an RBI double in bottom of the seventh, and Wehiwa Aloy followed that up with an RBI single of his own, handing Frederick a three-run lead approaching the eighth at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

In the eighth, Eccel Correa threw a scoreless top of the eighth to keep his team ahead by three going into the ninth, as Frederick looked to earn three straight wins for the first time all season in the series finale.

The Renegades rallied to tie the game at five apiece in the top of the ninth off a solo home run and two-RBI double, evening things up at five all heading into the bottom of the frame.

After the Keys went scoreless in the bottom of the ninth to force extras, two runs came across in the top of the 10th for Hudson on an RBI groundout and Keys error, handing the visitors a 7-5 lead with Frederick down by two.

RJ Austin delivered an RBI single in the bottom of the 10th to make it a one-run game, but the Keys could not complete the comeback as they dropped the series finale by a score of a 7-6 Sunday afternoon at Nymeo Field.

After a league-wide off day Monday, the Keys return for a second straight six-game homestand beginning Tuesday night against the Wilmington Blue Rocks (Nationals), with first pitch set for 7 p.m. at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Tuesday's game represents the Keys offering the Friends and Family 4-Pack where you can purchase four (4) reserved level tickets for $44.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 19, 2026

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