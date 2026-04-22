Keys Secure Series Opening Win over Blue Rocks

Published on April 21, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Frederick Keys News Release







FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys secured a commanding series opening win against the Wilmington Blue Rocks (Nationals) Tuesday night, winning by a score of 13-5 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Keys used a six-run bottom of the second inning and a five-run bottom of the seventh to take down the Blue Rocks, in the first meeting between the sides since 2019, when both teams were in the Carolina League.

Wilmington struck first with two runs in the top of the first on a solo home run and a balk, but the Keys got two runs right back courtesy of a two-RBI single from Wehiwa Aloy. This put Frederick tied at two apiece through one inning of play in the series opener.

After both sides went off the board in the second, Frederick exploded for a six-run bottom of the third capped off by two 2-run homers from Aloy and Colin Tuft. Along with RBI base hits from Victor Figueroa and Nate George, the Keys took a 6-2 lead heading into the fourth at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Back-to-back home runs in the top of the fourth from Wilmington cut the visiting team's deficit to four at 8-4 going into the fifth in the series opener.

A Keys error gave the Blue Rocks a run back in the of the fifth to make it an 8-5 game entering the sixth, but a scoreless top of the sixth from Yeiber Cartaya held Wilmington to five runs through six innings in the Key City.

Following another scoreless frame from Cartaya, the bottom of the seventh featured the Keys exploding for five more runs with a sacrifice bunt from Colin Yeaman, a two-RBI single from Ike Irish, a wild pitch scoring George from third, and another RBI base hit from Aloy putting the home team up by eight approaching the eighth Tuesday night.

With both sides going scoreless in the eighth, Cartaya finished the job in the top of the ninth with his fourth scoreless frame, as the Keys took down the Blue Rocks in the first of six games by a score of 13-5 in Frederick.

The Keys return to action Wednesday night in game two of six against the Blue Rocks, with first pitch set for 7 p.m. at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Wednesday represents the second Wag Wednesday of the season courtesy of Mobile Vet Surgery along with there being a postgame dog and owner run the bases. It is also Guaranteed Win Wednesday presented by Musket Ridge Golf Course, meaning that if the Keys do not win, fans can exchange their ticket for any Sunday-Thursday non-firework home game.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 21, 2026

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