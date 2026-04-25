Keys Drop Friday Night Contest to Blue Rocks

Published on April 24, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Frederick Keys News Release







FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys dropped game four of the six-game series to the Wilmington Blue Rocks (Nationals) Friday night, losing by a score of 7-3 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Keys could not come back from a late six-run deficit against the Blue Rocks at home, and now look ahead to game five of six set for Saturday night in the Key City.

Following both sides going off the board in the first, Juaron Watts-Brown struck out the side in order in the top of the second, keeping the Blue Rocks scoreless through two innings on a cloudy Friday night.

After Frederick and Wilmington traded zeros offensively in the third, Watts-Brown continued his strong start in the fourth where he finished with his fourth 1-2-3 inning of the night, as the contest progressed into the fifth still tied at zeros apiece in the Key City.

With both teams still going off the board in the fifth inning, Wilmington put home three runs in the top of the sixth to strike first on the road, but a solo home run in the bottom of the frame for Ike Irish cut the deficit to two at 3-1 approaching the seventh at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

A four-run top of the seventh for the Blue Rocks ahead by six at 7-1 entering the eighth inning, as the Keys went scoreless in the bottom of the frame looking for a late rally at home.

Boston Bateman and Jacob Cravey combined to throw a scoreless top of the eighth on the hill, and then Wehiwa Aloy hit his third home run of the season to make it a 7-3 game heading into the ninth in game four of the six-game series.

Despite Cravey getting a 1-2-3 top of the ninth, the Keys went scoreless in the final frame, falling in game four of six to the Blue Rocks by a score of 7-3 at Nymeo Field.

The Keys return to action Saturday night against the Blue Rocks for game five of the six-game series, with first pitch set for 6 p.m. at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Saturday represents Youth Baseball and Softball Night along with there being another night of the Keys to Reading Program presented by Educational Systems Federal Credit Union.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 24, 2026

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